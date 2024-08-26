United States

Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?

The National Park Foundation is set to receive the largest grant in its history, a $100 million donation from Indianapolis-based foundation.

The National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, is set to receive the largest grant in its history—a monumental $100 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. The transformative gift, announced on Monday, is set to profoundly impact the management and preservation of America's national parks.
The historic donation from the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. is being considered a landmark moment for the National Park Foundation, an organization established by Congress in the 1960s to support and enhance the national parks system. This grant will bolster the foundation’s "Campaign for National Parks," a $1 billion fundraising initiative aimed at revitalizing and sustaining the more than 400 national park sites across the country.

Will Shafroth, President and CEO, National Park Foundation, heralded the donation as a game-changer for the parks. “This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come,” Shafroth said. The funding will be pivotal in addressing urgent needs across the national parks system, from preserving fragile ecosystems to fostering broader public engagement.

One of the primary focuses of the grant will be the restoration of coral reefs at Biscayne National Park in Florida to maintain the park's delicate marine environment. Moreover, efforts will also be directed toward restoring trout species in various western national parks, enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem health.

In line with its mission to make national parks more accessible, the grant will also support initiatives designed to create new opportunities for young people to experience the natural wonders and historical sites within the parks system. This effort aims to inspire a new generation of park enthusiasts and stewards.

The National Park Foundation's extensive portfolio encompasses not only iconic national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite but also significant landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and less accessible sites like Buck Island Reef National Monument in the US Virgin Islands. The Lilly Endowment’s gift will support diverse programs across this broad spectrum of national treasures.

N. Clay Robbins, Chair and CEO, Lilly Endowment Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the impact of the donation. “We believe the National Park Foundation’s campaign will enhance the programming in and promote the future vibrancy of our country’s marvelous system of parks, monuments, and historic sites,” Robbins said.

The first round of grants funded by this historic donation is expected to be announced later this year.

