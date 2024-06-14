Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’

Chris Brown had a dramatic mishap during his New Jersey concert on Wednesday when a performance stunt went awry, leaving him hanging midair.
The strange incident occurred at Newark’s Prudential Center as Brown was gliding over the audience while performing his hit track "Under the Influence." Fan footage shows the rapper continued singing while subtly signaling to the stage crew for assistance.
Fans were so impressed with the way Chris Brown handled the situation, praising Brown's professionalism. "This man was hanging for a long ass time before anyone realized he was stuck," one fan noted. Another added, "He handled it SO professionally," while a third quipped, "I like how he’s just hanging there like an angry fairy."
For several minutes, Brown hovered above the crowd, maintaining his performance despite the predicament. Crew members then arrived with a large ladder to help him down. In a follow-up clip, Brown was seen unhooking the suspension wires and climbing down to the stage.
Once safely on the ground, Brown appeared visibly upset and was seen shouting at a crew member backstage before resuming his performance.
Brown embarked on his 11:11 tour last week and has recently faced criticism for controversial moments during his performances. In March 2023, he raised eyebrows when he was seen grabbing the throat of "Love Island" star Natalia Zoppa during a concert in Manchester, England, prompting fans to label the move as "aggressive" and "distressing."
Brown has continued to face scrutiny for his past, including the 2009 assault on his ex-girlfriend, pop star Rihanna. Despite the backlash, he remains a prominent figure in the music industry.