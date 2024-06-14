United States

Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’

During his New Jersey concert, Chris Brown was left hanging in midair due to some glitch. Despite the situation, Brown continued singing and signaling to the stage crew for assistance

Pinterest
Chris Brown Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Chris Brown had a dramatic mishap during his New Jersey concert on Wednesday when a performance stunt went awry, leaving him hanging midair.

The strange incident occurred at Newark’s Prudential Center as Brown was gliding over the audience while performing his hit track "Under the Influence." Fan footage shows the rapper continued singing while subtly signaling to the stage crew for assistance.

Matt Bomer at 84th Peabody Awards. - X
‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him

BY Outlook International Desk

Fans were so impressed with the way Chris Brown handled the situation, praising Brown's professionalism. "This man was hanging for a long ass time before anyone realized he was stuck," one fan noted. Another added, "He handled it SO professionally," while a third quipped, "I like how he’s just hanging there like an angry fairy."

For several minutes, Brown hovered above the crowd, maintaining his performance despite the predicament. Crew members then arrived with a large ladder to help him down. In a follow-up clip, Brown was seen unhooking the suspension wires and climbing down to the stage.

Once safely on the ground, Brown appeared visibly upset and was seen shouting at a crew member backstage before resuming his performance.

Brown embarked on his 11:11 tour last week and has recently faced criticism for controversial moments during his performances. In March 2023, he raised eyebrows when he was seen grabbing the throat of "Love Island" star Natalia Zoppa during a concert in Manchester, England, prompting fans to label the move as "aggressive" and "distressing."

Brown has continued to face scrutiny for his past, including the 2009 assault on his ex-girlfriend, pop star Rihanna. Despite the backlash, he remains a prominent figure in the music industry.

Taylor's 100th Show In Liverpool - Getty Images
Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Meets French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak In Italy
  3. Is It Time For The NDA Government To Revisit The Agnipath Scheme?
  4. Day In Pics: June 14, 2024
  5. Melodi Memes Reflect ‘Poor’ Level Of Humour In India, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  2. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
  3. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  4. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
  5. Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Germany Kickoff Euro 2024 Tonight, HS Prannoy Set For Australian Open QF
  2. 'Women's Cricket Is The Fastest Growing Sport In The World', Claims Marc Hayward
  3. Italy Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada Predicts More Competitive Scores In Super Eight Stage
  5. Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match
World News
  1. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  2. Putin Promises Cease-Fire In Ukraine If Kyiv Withdraws Troops
  3. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
  4. El Nino Doubles Extreme Rainfall Risk, Sparks Flash Floods In Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan: Report
  5. Boeing 737 Max 8 Encounters Rare 'Dutch Roll' Midair At 32,000 Feet, FAA Investigates : Here's What Happened
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!