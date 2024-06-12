‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him

According to Bomer, the Superman role seemed so certain that Bomer had been written out of his regular job on the CBS soap opera "Guiding Light." He said, “I went in on a cattle call for Superman,” which turned into a month-long audition process. “On Guiding Light, there was a killer in town, so the executive producer, very kindly, wanted to free me up just in case the [Superman] job came through. So [the producer] said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the killer. We’re writing you off the show; go with my blessing.’ I basically got fired, but in a generous way.”