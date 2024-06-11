Maren Morris is going rainbow this pride month! The country music star has revealed her ‘true’ identity in a recent Instagram post. In a heartfelt post from a show in Phoenix, Arizona, Morris announced to the world that she identifies as bisexual.
The 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram: "Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+. Happy pride."
She decided to make this announcement during Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, making the pride season more colorful for her fans.
Morris' journey towards self-acceptance and embracing her identity has been marked by both personal and professional milestones. Following her divorce from country singer Ryan Hurd in October 2023, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, Hayes, Morris has been candid about her experiences, including postpartum depression and navigating identity shifts as a new mother.
“Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to like find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me,” Morris said.
Last year, she decided to leave country music over concern surrounding its conservatism.
“I’ve always been an asker of questions and a status-quo challenger just by being a woman. So it wasn’t really even a choice. I didn’t think of myself as a political artist. I just wrote songs about real life through a lens of deep respect for my country heroes. But the further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it,” Morris said in an interview.
But Morris' advocacy for inclusivity extends beyond her own experiences. She has been vocal about the need for greater representation and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals within the country music community. In interviews and public appearances, Morris has expressed solidarity with fellow artists, such as T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, who came out as gay in 2021.
In her collaboration with The Brothers Osborne on the song "All My Favorite People," Morris celebrates love in all its forms, singing, "It is who it is and we love who we love." This message of acceptance resonates deeply with her fans and underscores her commitment to using her platform to promote tolerance and understanding.
Morris' coming out as bisexual not only affirms her own identity but also sends a powerful message of empowerment to her fans, particularly those who may be struggling with their own sexuality or facing discrimination. Her fans and friends on Instagram filled the comment section with love and support.
"Welcome to the fam!" one wrote. Another said, "YES MA’AM!!!!!! Happy Pride divaaaaa!!!!! , a fan wrote.
"Crying! So happy for you! Happy Pride, bb!,” musician Heather Mae wrote in support.
“Love you so much Maren!!!!!!” singer Scott Hoying also supported Maren Moriss.