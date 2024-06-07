SAN ANTONIO, JUNE 29

On June 29, San Antonio will feature the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival with live performances, a Pride wedding, health fair, and food for $12 (free for children under 12 and leashed pets welcome). The Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade is free to view. Other events include the Pride River Parades & Celebration on June 1, San Antonio FC's Pride Night on June 1, the Y'all Means All Pride 5K on June 15, and two after-hours Pride events at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on June 15 and 22.