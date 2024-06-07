Outlook International Desk
This year's Boston Pride celebration on June 8 features a parade, live entertainment, vendors, and food. Boston's Pride Month activities start on June 1 with the Sober Pride Dance Party and the BIPOQ Pride DTX Block Party. The Boston Black Pride Weekend begins on June 29 with its Black Pride Health Summit, and festivities will continue on July 2 with the Youth Pride & Resource Fair.
On June 8, the 2024 Capital Pride Parade winds through historic Washington, with the Capital Pride 17th Street Block Party in Dupont Circle. The Capital Pride Festival and Concert on June 9 features Ava Max, Billy Porter, and Keke Palmer. Other events include Pride on the Pier on June 8, the Pride Rooftop Pool Party on June 5, and the RIOT! opening party on June 7.
On June 8, enjoy New Orleans Pridefest, a block party headlined by Big Freedia, before the night time NOLA Pride Parade through the Marigny and French Quarter. Other events include the Big Gay Art Market on June 1, GrrlSpot's Pride parties on June 7-8, and New Orleans Black Pride's Black Queer Legacy Summit and Community Fest on June 7-8.
The 2024 Motor City Pride Festival on June 8-9 in Detroit will feature live music, drag performances, and food trucks, with a $5 entrance fee (free for children under 12). The Motor City Pride Parade on June 9 is free. The College for Creative Studies will exhibit "Mighty Real/Queer Detroit: 'I'll Be Your Mirror'" from June 2-29.
Los Angeles hosts one of the country's largest Pride parades. LA Pride in the Park kicks off the festivities on June 8 with performances by Ricky Martin, MUNA, Tokischa, and JoJo Siwa, along with food, cocktails, and vendors. The LA Pride Parade on June 9 features floats, twirlers, and performers, followed by the LA Pride Block Party.
From June 10 to 16, the Pride Center of Maryland hosts several events. The Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party, headlined by Saucy Santana, take place on June 15, followed by Pride in the Park on June 16 at Druid Hill Park. On June 27, the Orioles host LGBTQ+ Pride Night, and the Baltimore Trans Pride Grand March and Block Party is on June 29.
The 48th Rhode Island PrideFest & Illuminated Night Parade will take place on June 15, featuring over 250 nonprofit vendors, live entertainment, and food. As New England's only nighttime LGBTQ parade, the Illuminated Night Parade will light up downtown Providence after dusk.
The Stonewall Columbus Pride March is on June 15, with great views from Pride on High eateries, benefiting local LGBTQ charities. The Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival on June 14-15 will feature over 200 vendors, two performance stages, a wellness area, and a dance section.
This year, the historic Ghent neighborhood will host the Ghent Pride Party on June 17, featuring food, cocktails, a silent auction, and live music. On June 22, the free PrideFest & Boat Parade at Town Point Park will showcase boats decorated in Pride decor along the Elizabeth River. PrideFest will include food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, headlined by Todrick Hall and Mariah Counts.
The 2024 PrideFest, scheduled for June 22 and 23, promises exciting drag performances from "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars like Alyssa Edwards, Shea Couleé, and Mirage, along with environmentalist drag queen Pattie Gonia, a National Geographic 2024 Traveler of the Year. For outdoor enthusiasts, join the Colorado Rockies' Vizzy Pride Night at Coors Field on June 15, or participate in the Denver Pride 5K on June 22 to support LGBTQ programming at The Center on Colfax.
On June 29, San Antonio will feature the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival with live performances, a Pride wedding, health fair, and food for $12 (free for children under 12 and leashed pets welcome). The Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade is free to view. Other events include the Pride River Parades & Celebration on June 1, San Antonio FC's Pride Night on June 1, the Y'all Means All Pride 5K on June 15, and two after-hours Pride events at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on June 15 and 22.
The annual Pride parade in the “gay capital” on June 30 is one of the country's largest, featuring diverse groups and exhibitors. The accompanying two-day celebration offers multiple stages for live music and entertainment. New events include the Purple Pride Block Party on June 1 and the SF Pride Kickoff Party on June 7.
Chicago boasts the Midwest's largest Pride parade, scheduled for June 30, expected to draw over a million spectators, winding through the "Boystown" neighborhood, an official gay village since 1997. Navy Pier Pride on June 29 offers family-friendly activities, food, educational programs, and music.
This year, NYC Pride celebrates the 40th anniversary of Heritage of Pride and the 55th anniversary of Stonewall. Kicking off on June 22 with "TEAZE: A Queer Party Experience," highlights include the Pride March on June 30, Bliss Days, PrideFest street fair, Youth Pride, and StageFest.
The celebration in Seattle culminates on June 30 with a drag brunch and the Seattle Pride Parade, the state's largest march, drawing up to 300,000 participants and spectators along Fourth Avenue downtown. The "Pride in Seattle: 50th Anniversary Art Exhibit" at Pioneer Square Art Walk on June 6 and the Studio 54 Ball on June 8 offer additional celebratory opportunities.