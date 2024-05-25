These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!

Harshita Das
London's "Molly Houses," which served as gathering spaces for LGBTIQ+ individuals in the 18th century, are largely responsible for the city's longstanding reputation as a major hub of queer culture. London is still a massively queer city with a thriving underground scene that is best discovered at parties that rotate, like Cybil's House.
Provincetown is a vibrant hotspot for LGBT people. For more than six decades, the LGBTIQ+ community has used P-town, which is situated at the easternmost point of Cape Cod, as a summer getaway.
Long regarded as a kind and inviting nation, New Zealand has strong anti-discrimination laws and has allowed same-sex unions since 2013. Since then, the country has gained a reputation as one of the LGBTIQ-friendliest places in the world, particularly in its larger cities like Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.
Mexico has become more accepting of the LGBTIQ community over the years, and Puerto Vallarta, a beachside tourist town, is among the most progressive places in the country. There are hotels, such as the Almar Resort, that are exclusively for LGBTIQ guests, in addition to all of the well-known resorts.
Regarding LGBTIQ+ rights, Spain has long been at the forefront. The country enacted many laws guaranteeing equality and protection for the LGBT population, including nonbinary and transgender people, after legalizing same-sex marriage in 2005. Barcelona's best homosexual beach is Platja de la Mar Bella, where most visitors wear nothing at all and no clothing is required.
New York has a deep history and profound connection to the LGBTIQ+ community – both painful (this was the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS crisis) and joyous (Harlem gifted the world ball culture). No queer traveler here can fail to feel it. The west side of Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen is where LGBTIQ+ people choose to congregate these days.
Berlin's history as an LBGTIQ+ city is fascinating. The city saw a boom in gay culture in the 1920s and 1930s before the Nazis virtually wiped it out in World War II. The neighborhood had to start over after the war, which is how the vibrant and lovely scene of today came to be.
Australia has always been a friendly country for the LGBT community, and Sydney in particular has gained international recognition for its tolerance. The city is known for its fantastic LGBTIQ+ nightlife, which includes attractions like the massive, three-story Stonewall Hotel. It also boasts a thriving LGBTIQ+ art and historical scene.
Canada is renowned for its warmth and friendliness throughout. Woody's, the oldest LGBTIQ+ business on Church St., opened its doors in 1989 and is now a mainstay of Toronto's queer scene. Visit the Buddies in Bad Times theater, a queer performance space and cabaret that doubles as a nightclub on non-show nights, for something you can only find in Toronto.
The Netherlands was the first nation in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001, and because of its many anti-discrimination laws and policies that uphold the civil rights of the LGBT community, it has continued to be one of the world's most LGBTIQ-inclusive nations.