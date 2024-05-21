United States

US Issues Worldwide Warning Of Possible Terrorist Attack During Pride Month Events, Advises LGBTQ+ To Be Alert

US officials have issued a global security alert warning about potential terror attacks at LGBTQ+ Pride events worldwide in advance of Pride Month. The warning is to alert Americans in foreign countries that terrorists could target queers during Pride parade events.

US officials have issued a global security alert warning about potential terror attacks at LGBTQ+ Pride events worldwide in advance of Pride Month.

The warning is to alert Americans in foreign countries that terrorist could target queers (gays, lesbians, transgenders, etc.) during Pride parade events.

Every year, June is celebrated as the Pride Month and keeping that in mind this year authorities in the USA have warned its citizens heading abroad for Pride events to “exercise increased caution”.“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises United States citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” The State Department states in the warning issued on Friday.

“Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations,” The State Department warned LGBTQA+ community. They advised Americans traveling abroad to register themselves in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts from the department and to make it easier for officials to locate Americans in emergency scenarios.

The Pride Month warning comes just days after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a public alert warning that foreign terrorist organisations and their supporters could seek to “exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month” in the US.

Although, the authorities did not specify any particular events or locations, the alert highlighted previous attacks by foreign terror groups and their supporters in targeting LGBTQ+ events and venues. "The department is committed to provide U.S. citizens with clear, timely, and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The alert pointed out the instances of ISIS promoting anti-LGBTQ+ ideology online and inciting attacks against the community. It also mentioned the arrest of three ISIS supporters for plotting an attack on a Pride parade in Vienna, Austria. It also pointed out that June 12 will mark the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and 53 wounded. It noted that pro-ISIS messaging praised the attack at the time.

The Crime in the Nation report stated that hate crimes based on sexual orientation have seen a sharp spike from 2021 to 2022.

To prevent any such attack, the FBI has already advised people to be aware all the time and report immediately if they notice any suspicious activity or call 911 in case of emergency.

