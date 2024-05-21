Every year, June is celebrated as the Pride Month and keeping that in mind this year authorities in the USA have warned its citizens heading abroad for Pride events to “exercise increased caution”.“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises United States citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” The State Department states in the warning issued on Friday.