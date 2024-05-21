Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set

Sarah Jessica Parker has been turning heads with her unique fashion choices while filming the third season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. The actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate the show's production, sharing a photo of herself in a standout outfit.
In the Instagram post, Parker wore a gingham print bonnet-style hat designed by Maryam Keyhani, known as the “cloud hat.” She paired it with Dr. Scholl's sandals and a vintage dress. Her caption read: “@justlikethatmax Day Six EXTERIOR NYC X, SJ.”
The post quickly drew comments, particularly about her oversized, puffy hat. “I had this Strawberry Shortcake doll back in the 80s,” joked one commenter. Another said, “Love the Scholl’s, but that hat looks like a balled-up picnic blanket!” A third person chimed in, calling it the “multi-purpose picnic blanket hat.”
Despite the mixed reactions to her hat, many fans praised her choice of footwear. “OMG! Dr Scholls!! Finally something we can relate to in footwear!!!” one excited fan wrote. Another added, “Omg hi hi !!!!! So glad you’re still rocking your Dr Scholl’s original sandals!” One commenter humorously noted, “And just like that, Dr Scholl’s have a sales spike.”
Parker is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. At the 2024 Met Gala, she wore a striking outfit by British designer Richard Quinn. Her nude gown featured lace details and widened into a dome around her waist, resembling a birdcage. The look was completed with a matching headpiece that angled down to almost cover one side of her face.
In an interview with Vogue, Parker shared the challenges of wearing such elaborate outfits. She recalled sitting on the floor of a car during the ride to the Met Gala to avoid damaging her dress. “I had to sit on the floor of a car the entire ride uptown, literally on the ground, with Hamish Bowles beside me sitting properly in a seat. That is a great memory,” she said.
Back in October 2023, Parker made headlines again at the New York City Ballet Gala by wearing mismatched shoes. She paired the shoes, from her own SJP collection, with an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. The shoes featured the same diamond buckle but were different colours—one black and the other purple.
Fans speculated that her mismatched shoes were inspired by an episode of Sex and the City, where her character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore different coloured sandals.