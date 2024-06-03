United States

Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April

Actress Sophia Bush marked her first Pride Month while celebrating her new relationship with girlfriend Ashlyn Harris. She came out as queer in April this year.

Getty images
Sophia Bush (R) with her partner Ashlyn Harris (L) Photo: Getty images
info_icon

"One Tree Hill" actress Sophia Bush is celebrating her first Pride Month after coming out. 41-year-old actress came out as queer in April, just six months after her relationship with Ashlyn Harris, a former soccer star, was confirmed in October 2023.

Talking about her unexpected romance with Harris, Bush wrote in a Glamour magazine essay, “I didn’t expect to find love” during her divorce from ex-husband Grant Hughes, to whom she was married for a year. She elaborated, “I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it.”

On Sunday, Bush shared a message on her Instagram Story, underscoring the importance of Pride. She also posted a makeup-free photo of herself donning a rainbow-colored robe, captioned with a Pride flag emoji.

Sophia Bush shared message on her Instagram story.
Sophia Bush shared message on her Instagram story. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The pair, who initially met in 2019, reportedly grew closer while attending the Cannes Lions Festival in France last summer, bonding over their respective breakups.

38-year-old Harris, previously married to Ali Krieger, has publicly supported Bush. In April, the athlete shared a ohoto on Instagram from the “John Tucker Must Die” star’s Glamour profile, writing, “Proud of you babe.”

Bush recently denied engagement rumors following a PDA-filled trip to Paris with Harris, maintaining that the couple is enjoying their time together.

Adele performing at her Las Vegas concert. - X
Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  2. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  3. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  4. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  5. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Rebuild After Early Setback In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  3. Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games
  4. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  5. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals