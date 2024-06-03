Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April

"One Tree Hill" actress Sophia Bush is celebrating her first Pride Month after coming out. 41-year-old actress came out as queer in April, just six months after her relationship with Ashlyn Harris, a former soccer star, was confirmed in October 2023.
Talking about her unexpected romance with Harris, Bush wrote in a Glamour magazine essay, “I didn’t expect to find love” during her divorce from ex-husband Grant Hughes, to whom she was married for a year. She elaborated, “I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it.”
On Sunday, Bush shared a message on her Instagram Story, underscoring the importance of Pride. She also posted a makeup-free photo of herself donning a rainbow-colored robe, captioned with a Pride flag emoji.
The pair, who initially met in 2019, reportedly grew closer while attending the Cannes Lions Festival in France last summer, bonding over their respective breakups.
38-year-old Harris, previously married to Ali Krieger, has publicly supported Bush. In April, the athlete shared a ohoto on Instagram from the “John Tucker Must Die” star’s Glamour profile, writing, “Proud of you babe.”
Bush recently denied engagement rumors following a PDA-filled trip to Paris with Harris, maintaining that the couple is enjoying their time together.