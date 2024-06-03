United States

Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable

Adele, the singing star made her stands on pride month clear at her Las Vegas concert when she scolded a fan for making anti-pride month comments.

Adele performing at her Las Vegas concert. Photo: X
Adele is holding a concert in Las Vegas. There, the pop icon made it unequivocally clear that hateful comments will not be tolerated at her concerts.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning artist responded firmly to an audience member who yelled "Pride sucks" during her show, a derogatory reference to the annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Excuse me, did you come to my f***ing show and just say that 'Pride sucks'?" Adele retorted. "Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous," she was visibly angered by the outburst.

The crowd cheered and applauded Adele's immediate rebuke, as she continued to scold the heckler. "If you have nothing nice to say, shut up. Alright?", she said.

Pride Month is celebrated every year in June. It is a time when LGBTQ+ communities around the world come together to celebrate their identity and freedom.

Adele is famous for engaging with her audience during her Las Vegas residency concerts. One such incident happened last year, when she defended a fan from a security guard who was "bothering" him and asked the security team and nearby audience members, who were seemingly complaining about the fan, to "leave him alone."

"Weekends with Adele" began in 2021. The singer will pause her Las Vegas shows in August for a special "Adele in Munich" concert series in Germany, before returning to North America to conclude her residency in November.

