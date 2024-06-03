Media mogul Rupert Murdoch just got married! Again! His company, News Corp confirmed Sunday that the 93-years-old magnate has tied the knot for the fifth time. He married Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old Russian-born retired molecular biologist, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, California.
News Corp has released the photographs of the newslyweds. The couple's engagement was announced in March.
Murdoch's fourth marriage was with a model and actor Jerry Hall. The pair married in 2016 and divorced in 2022.Before Jerry Hall, he was married three more times and his ex-wives include Wendi Deng, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker. Murdoch has a total of 6 children and his eldest son Lachlan takes care of News Corp after his retirement last year.
For Elena Zhukova, this is her third marriage. She was previously married to Alexander Zhukov, a billionaire energy investor and Russian politician. They have a 42-year-old daughter together, Dasha Zhukova, who was formerly married to Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire who once owned the Premier League soccer club Chelsea.
Elena Zhukova originally belongs to Moscow but her family moved to the US in 1991. Zhukova and Murdoch met during a gathering organized by Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng. Murdoch divorced Wendi in 2013, after 14 years of marriage.
Murdoch's media journey began in 1952 when he inherited a newspaper in Australia from his father. Over the decades, he expanded this into a global news and entertainment conglomerate, with notable holdings including The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal