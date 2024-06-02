United States

Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why

Poppi prebiotic sodas, once lauded for their gut health benefits and promoted by celebrities, are now facing a $5 million class action lawsuit over claims of misleading health benefits. The lawsuit alleges that the sodas contain insufficient prebiotic fiber to provide the advertised advantages.

Getty Images
Poppi Soda Lawsuit Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Have you consumed the Poppi prebiotic sodas believing that these trendy and popular beverages—promoted on social media by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez—would benefit your gut health? You might have been misled in that case, according to allegations in a recent class action lawsuit.

"Prebiotics are a special type of fiber that can act as food for healthy bacteria in your gut," Poppi's claims of its products on their website. "Each can of poppi includes agave inulin, a prebiotic (and natural sweetener!) extracted from the agave tequilana plant."

However, the lawsuit, which was initiated on Wednesday, claims that the sodas, marketed as low-sugar and beneficial for gut health, contain only minimal amounts of prebiotic fiber (merely 2 grams per serving). It argues that this quantity is too insignificant for consumers to derive any health benefits from the drinks.

The lawsuit, demanding $5,000,000 in damages, states "A consumer would need to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any potential health benefits from its prebiotic fiber. However, even if a consumer were to do this, Poppi's high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for assault after resurfaced hotel video from 2016. - @diddy / Instagram
Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The complaint further alleges that a diet based on inulin could lead to "inflammation and even liver damage" at daily intakes as low as 10 grams. It calls for a jury trial to assess whether Poppi's advertising practices have violated the law.

Since their debut on "Shark Tank" in 2018, Poppi's sodas have become a viral sensation, retailing at $2.49 per can on the manufacturer's website.

The sodas, infused with apple cider vinegar and packaged in vibrant cans, have soared in popularity. According to a Forbes report in March mentioned in the lawsuit, Poppi now holds a 19% market share—over 1.5 times larger than that of Coca-Cola products—and ranks as the 11th fastest-growing beverage brand, outpacing companies such as Gatorade and Liquid Death.

Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. - AP
Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six