Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has filed a legal complaint against private investment firm Naussany, alleging an unauthorized sale of his Graceland home.

Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: AP
Elvis Presley’s home is set for sale and his granddaughter is not happy with this.  Riley Keough, actor and granddaughter of Elvis Presley and heir to his estate, has filed a legal complaint against Naussany, a private investment firm, alleging it is attempting an unauthorized sale of Presley’s Graceland home.

Elvis Presley’ daughter and Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away in January 2023 after which Naussany filed a lawsuit against her estate, claiming she owed them $3.8 million (£3 million) at the time of her death and had used Graceland as collateral.

Riley Keough filed a complaint in a Tennessee court claiming that Naussany’s claims are “fraudulent.” The complaint states Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments and alleges that the loan documents are forgeries.

Riley’s document names Kurt Naussany as a defendant, claiming that he has repeatedly emailed her legal team seeking to collect the alleged $3.8 million debt and threatening to conduct a non-judicial sale of Graceland. Naussany told NBC News he left the firm in 2015 and should not be included in the lawsuit.

On May 19, a public notice was posted in local news outlets which stated that Graceland would be auctioned at Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis on May 23.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order on May 20, according to Riley’s lawyer. A hearing is scheduled for the day before the proposed sale to address the case.

Graceland, situated on 14 acres of land, was purchased by Elvis Presley in 1957 and remained his home until his death there in 1977. The iconic estate has since become a key part of the Presley legacy and operates as a museum attracting around 600,000 visitors annually.

