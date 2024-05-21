Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space

Ed Dwight, a 90-year-old sculptor from Denver, has become America's first Black astronaut and the oldest to fly into space. He completed his journey with Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Ed Dwight, a 90-year-old sculptor from Denver, has become America's first Black astronaut and the oldest to fly into space. He completed his journey with Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, on Sunday. Photo: AP