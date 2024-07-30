Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31

Krispy Kreme is offering two special events this week as part of its "Go for the Glaze" Olympics promotion. On Wednesday, July 31, customers can purchase any type of doughnut for just $1 each, with no limit on the number of doughnuts, while supplies last.
On Thursday, August 1, members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program can enjoy $1 Original Glazed doughnuts, available in stores, via the Krispy Kreme website, and through the Krispy Kreme app, also while supplies last.
Limited-time "Go USA Doughnuts" collection
Indulge in Krispy Kreme's new Go USA Doughnuts collection, a limited-time offering that features a patriotic dozen. This special collection includes:
Go USA Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing, decorated with red icing stripes, and sprinkled with blue and gold.
Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.
Original Glazed Doughnut
The Go USA Collection is available individually, in a 3-pack, or as a dozen. These doughnuts can be purchased in stores, ordered for pick up at participating locations, or delivered via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The Go USA doughnuts will also be available in a 6-pack box, delivered fresh daily to select retailers.
"Passport to Paris" doughnut collection
Krispy Kreme continues to offer the Passport to Paris doughnut collection, which features three Parisian dessert-inspired creations:
- Créme Brûlée Doughnut
- Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut
- Raspberry & Vanilla Créme Doughnut
Members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program can also enjoy a free doughnut with any purchase on Tuesday, July 30.