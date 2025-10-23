Intoxicated Indian-Origin Truck Driver Charged In Deadly California Crash

21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal immigrant, allegedly rams semi-truck into traffic without braking, killing three and injuring four; second such incident involving Indian trucker this year prompts visa scrutiny.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Origin Man Gets Up To 25 Years Jail In Driving Crash Killing 2 Teens
New York: Indian Origin Man Gets Up To 25 Years Jail In Driving Crash Killing 2 Teens | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Singh's semi-truck slams into eight vehicles without braking, causing fire; three dead, four injured on I-10 freeway.

  • 21-year-old illegal immigrant from India, impaired by drugs; arrested on manslaughter and DUI charges.

  • Second Indian trucker incident in 2025 sparks visa pauses, lawsuits, and funding threats over lax foreign driver licensing.

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway while under the influence of drugs, resulting in three deaths and four injuries. The incident, captured on dashcam footage, has reignited debates over immigration and licensing for foreign truckers in the U.S.

Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Yuba City, California, was driving a Freightliner semi-truck when he rear-ended an SUV in slow-moving traffic on the eastbound Interstate 10 near the I-15 junction around 1:10 p.m. The impact triggered a chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including four commercial trucks, igniting flames and scattering debris across the highway. Toxicology tests confirmed Singh was impaired, and he did not apply brakes before colliding, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

Federal authorities revealed Singh entered the U.S. illegally via the Mexico border in March 2022 and was released pending an immigration hearing. CHP is investigating whether he held a valid commercial driver's license. Singh, detained without bail at West Valley Detention Center, faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury, and three counts of vehicular homicide.

The victims' identities remain undisclosed, with four survivors hospitalized in varying conditions. This marks the second fatal crash involving an Indian-origin truck driver this year; in August, Harjinder Singh, another illegal immigrant, was charged in Florida for a crash killing three after an illegal U-turn. The incidents have prompted U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to criticize California's licensing practices and threaten to withhold $40 million in federal funds over lax English proficiency enforcement. Florida recently sued California and Washington over similar issues.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Halts Play After IND-W Smash 340/3 In 49 Overs

  2. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

  3. Smriti Mandhana Hits 14th ODI Ton In Record Partnership With Pratika Rawal

  4. World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Sourav Ganguly To Become IND's Third-Highest Run-Getter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  2. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  5. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  2. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  5. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

Latest Stories

  1. DIFF 2025: Homebound To Songs Of Forgotten Trees – Here's The Full Lineup Of Dharamshala International Film Festival

  2. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  3. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  6. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  7. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Halts Play After IND-W Smash 340/3 In 49 Overs

  8. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster