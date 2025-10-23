Intoxicated Indian-Origin Truck Driver Charged In Deadly California Crash

The victims' identities remain undisclosed, with four survivors hospitalized in varying conditions. This marks the second fatal crash involving an Indian-origin truck driver this year; in August, Harjinder Singh, another illegal immigrant, was charged in Florida for a crash killing three after an illegal U-turn. The incidents have prompted U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to criticize California's licensing practices and threaten to withhold $40 million in federal funds over lax English proficiency enforcement. Florida recently sued California and Washington over similar issues.