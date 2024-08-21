United States

iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here

Recent leaks have unveiled intriguing details about the iPhone 16 Pro, including a new "Desert Titanium" color option and possible design updates. With changes hinting at a polished finish and new features like an Action button and capture button, the upcoming release promises to bring fresh innovation to Apple’s lineup.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Colors
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Colors As Per Leaks Photo: X
A recent social media leak has revealed additional details about the potential new bronze color for the iPhone 16 Pro, seemingly confirming earlier reports about its introduction.

An image shared by well-known leaker Majin Bu on X shows the purported camera rings for the iPhone 16 Pro. In his post, Majin Bu lists the four color options as white, black, gray, and gold. He specifically names the gold option "Desert Titanium," which appears as a dark gold and replaces the Blue Titanium from the iPhone 15 Pro.

Previous reports had suggested a Rose Gold option for the iPhone 16 Pro, but this is the second leak indicating that Apple might be opting for a new gold shade with a more bronze-like appearance. Additionally, the camera ring images seem to support earlier leaks about Apple transitioning to a polished finish for its upcoming iPhones.

Beyond the color changes, there are additional rumors about the design of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. It seems that every model in the iPhone 16 series will feature the Action button introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, there are speculations that the iPhone 16 series might include a new capture button, designed to capture content with the phone's camera and potentially even focus the camera with a light press.

While nothing can be said for sure, the anticipated release next month will confirm these details.

