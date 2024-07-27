United States

How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer

Ensure your car remains in top condition despite the summer heat by following these tips.

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
As summer hits its peak, many families are gearing up for beach vacations, loading their cars with sunscreen, towels, and all the essentials for a fun-filled trip. However, while you prepare to protect yourself from the scorching sun, it's equally important to safeguard your car from the intense heat. Whether your drive is 15 minutes or 15 hours, the extreme temperatures can take a toll on your vehicle.

Here are the top ten ways to protect your car from the heat and ensure a smooth and safe journey:

1. Park in the shade

The simplest way to protect your car from sunlight is to park it in a cool, shady spot. Keeping your car out of direct sunlight helps prevent your dashboard from drying and cracking. If it's safe, crack your windows slightly to lower the interior temperature.

2. Maintain tire pressure

Hot pavement and low tire pressure can lead to blowouts. Even good tires can lose one pound of air per month, so it's crucial to check your tire pressure frequently during the heat.

3. Check the cooling system

To prevent engine overheating, ensure your cooling system functions properly. Regularly check and maintain belts, antifreeze, and coolant levels. Following the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations for changing belts and fluids is essential.

4. Check other car fluids

Low fluid levels increase the risk of your car overheating. Regularly check motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and brake fluid to ensure they are at the recommended levels.

5. Check Vehicle Battery

High temperatures and frequent air conditioning use can cause your car battery to wear out faster. Have your battery checked by a professional mechanic to ensure it’s in good condition.

6. Wax your car

Heat and sun can fade and crack car paint. Applying a layer of wax can protect your car’s exterior from UV rays and keep it looking fresh.

7. Invest in a windshield sun protector

Using a car visor helps protect your car’s interior from sun damage and lowers the inside temperature. It's an easy and effective way to keep your car cool.

8. Apply seat covers

Seat covers protect your seat fabric from heat damage and keep them cooler, making your drive more comfortable.

9. Apply leather conditioner on seats

For cars with leather seats, using a leather conditioner can prevent cracks and tears caused by heat. It keeps the leather supple and extends its lifespan.

10. Drive during cooler parts of the day

Driving in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower can help prevent heat-related issues. It’s better for your car and can make your journey more pleasant.

