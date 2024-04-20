Google Doodle Celebrates 2024 NBA Playoffs Kickoff: Teams, Schedule, And Officiating Roster Revealed

On Saturday, April 20, Google unveiled a doodle commemorating the start of the 2024 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs. The playoffs feature a four-round format, with each series being a best-of-seven contest.
The 2024 NBA playoffs mark the annual elimination tournament to determine this year's league champion. This basketball event will crown the NBA champion for the current season. The doodle's visibility extends across the United States, Canada, Georgia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Its captivating illustration encapsulates the enchanting allure of the game, with the word 'google' forming a backdrop.
The accompanying description of this doodle reads, “Time to sport your favorite team’s jersey because today’s Doodle celebrates the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs! Each year, the National Basketball Association’s 82-game regular season culminates in the playoffs tournament."
The NBA tournament's 82-game regular season kicks off with eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Teams compete fiercely for the top position within their respective conferences. Following this, the victors from each conference advance to the final playoff round, vying for the championship trophy.
The NBA announced on April 18 the roster of 36 officials designated to officiate the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs, sponsored by Google Pixel.
Byron Spruell, the NBA President of League Operations, said, “Congratulations to these 36 officials on the well-earned and prestigious honor of being selected to officiate in the NBA Playoffs." He added, “We appreciate the professionalism, dedication and teamwork that our officiating staff displays on a daily basis throughout the season."
It's significant to highlight that this year's playoffs mark the first time since 2010 that Chris Paul won't be participating. On March 14, the Boston Celtics secured the first playoff spot, while the Oklahoma City Thunder made history as the youngest team ever to clinch the 1-seed in NBA history, with an average age of 23.9 years old.