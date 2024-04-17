Other Sports

NBA Play-In Tournament Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

The NBA Play-In Tournament featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Jimmy Buttler has finally arrived to decide the play seed 7 and 8. Here's all the important details of the matches

Los Angeles Lakers. Photo: X | Lakers
The night has finally arrived in the NBA postseason when the big names like the Lakers, Warriors, 76ers and Heat will fight for the 7th and 8th playoff seed in both the Eastern and Western conferences. On April 16, Tuesday the Play-In Tournament will kick off at the Smoothie Kings Center, in New Orleans and end on April 19, Friday. (More Basketball News)

In the Play-In Tournament the No. 7 team will take on the No. 8 and No. 9 will square off against No.10 in each conference. The winner of the clash between 7 and 8 will secure the No.7 seed in the playoff while, the loser will have to fight against the winner of the match between 9 and 10.

NBA Play-In Tournament Teams:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. New Orleans Pelicans

3. Sacramento Kings

4. Golden State Warriors

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Miami Heat

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule:

April 16, Tuesday:

New Orleans Pelicans Vs Los Angeles Lakers, at 5:00 am IST

Sacramento Kings Vs Golden State Warriors, at 7:30 am IST

April 18, Friday:

Philadelphia 76ers Vs Miami Heat, at 4:30 am IST

Chicago Bulls Vs Atlanta Hawks, at 7: 30 am IST

Where to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The live telecasting of the NBA 6-game Play-In Tournament will be done by TNT and ESPN. The live-streaming will also be available on NBA League Pass.

