US Journalist Killed In Ukraine’s Kyiv, Another Injured

An American journalist was killed, while another was wounded in war ravaged Ukraine, the reports said on Sunday.

According to the report in NDTV, a US journalist was killed, while another was wounded in Irpin—a frontline northwest suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

The report mentioned Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

It also stated Ukrainian officials were quick to blame Russian forces for the shooting but the exact circumstances were unclear.

"The car was shot at. There were two journalists and one of ours (a Ukrainian)," the report quoted above surgeon Shapovalov as having said.

"Our guy and the journalist are wounded, I provided them first aid, the other one received a wound in the neck, he died immediately,” it added.

The report said the papers found on the American reporter's body identified him as 50-year-old video documentary shooter Brent Renaud, of New York.

A New York Times identity card was among the papers, leading to reports he worked for the paper, but the US daily said he was not working for it at the time of his death, it said.

"Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," said a statement tweeted by deputy managing editor Cliff Levy, the report said.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine,” it added. (With inputs from agencies)

