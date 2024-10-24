US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know

As the Russia-Ukraine War continues to escalate, the United States has confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Moscow. Secretary Of Defence Llyod Austin stated that Washington has evidence of North Korea sending troops to Russia.
“We are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops” who have gone to Russia. What exactly they’re doing — left to be seen," the Pentagon chief told reporters on Wednesday.
The White House further assessed and stated that around 3,000 North Korean soldiers had arrived in eastern Russia this month. The reason behind their deployment remains unknown, but it is assumed it is to strengthen Russia's fight against Ukraine.
Austin's statement comes after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said North Korean troops have been spotted in Russian-occupied territories. Zelenskyy further warned that the conflict with Russia could escalate into a world war if a third country were to get involved.
Despite the US, Ukraine and South Korea claiming deployment of North Korean troops, officials from Kim Jon Un's government have denied the reports, dismissing the claims as "groundless, stereotype rumours".
Meanwhile, amid the growing tensions in the Korean peninsula, South Korea has stated that it is considering sending weapons and other technical aid to Ukraine, warning Russia and Pyongyang to withdraw troops.
South Korean officials have condemned the alleged deployment and referred to it as a "grave escalation and security threat" to the Korean peninsula and the world. Seoul also summoned the Russian ambassador as it warned against greater military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.
However, South Korea's stance to send weapons to Ukraine has triggered protests across Seoul. Protestors protested outside the Presidential Office demanding that the Yoon government "should not send lethal weapons" to Ukraine.