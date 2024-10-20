Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern

Ukrainian officials and Seoul Intelligence Agency confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia to fight in war against Ukraine. A video surfaced recently that captured dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aim.
The Ukrainian officials said that it marks a new chapter in the 2 1/2-year Russian war with the introduction of another country into the battlefield.
Countries including United States, France and the United Kingdom have expressed concern over the situation.
This information comes after the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said in local media reports that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently training in eastern Russia. He predicted they would be ready to join fighting by November.
At least 2,600 would be sent to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August, he was earlier quoted as saying.
Purpoted Video Shows North Korean Soldiers Collect Equipment From Russian Servicemen
In the purpoted video, which was verified by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, operating under the Culture and Information Ministry presumably showed that North Korean soldiers stand in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen.
Ihor Solovey, head of the centre, told AP, “We received this video from our own sources. We cannot provide additional verification from the sources who provided it to us due to security concerns."
“The video clearly shows North Korean citizens being given Russian uniforms under the direction of the Russian military,” he added.
Solovey also said, “For Ukraine, this video is important because it is the first video evidence that shows North Korea participating in the war on the side of Russia. Now not only with weapons and shells but also with personnel.”
The centre claims the footage was shot by a Russian soldier in recent days. But the location is unknown.
“The emergence of any number of new soldiers is a problem because we will simply need new, additional weapons to destroy them all," Solovey said.
He added, "The dissemination of this video is important as a signal to the world community that with two countries officially at war against Ukraine, we will need more support to repel this aggression.”
How Has Other Countries Reacted?
South Korea
South Korea's intelligence agency, National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its Ukraine war.
The NIS stated that between October 8 and 13, Russian navy ships transported 1,500 North Korean special forces to Vladivostok, where they are currently undergoing training.
The agency reportedly said, “The North Korean soldiers … are expected to be deployed to the frontlines as soon as they complete their adaptation training,” and added that more North Korean troops were expected to be sent to Russia soon.
Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, on Friday demanded an “immediate and strong reaction” from Kyiv’s allies.
He reportedly said, “Russia seriously escalates its aggression by involving DPRK [North Korea] on a war party scale,” and added, “We require an immediate and strong reaction from the Euro-Atlantic community and the world.”
France
Expressing concern over the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, France Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “An increase in North Korean cross-cooperation and military support for the Russian war effort in Ukraine is very worrying."
“If this information were to be confirmed, it would be an extremely worrying and serious development,” Lemoine added.
He said, “We can only call on North Korea and Russia to comply with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."
United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented that if South Korean intelligence reports are accurate and North Korea has sent troops to Russia for its war against Ukraine, it reflects a sense of "desperation."
Starmer said, "If it’s true, then to my mind it shows a level of desperation in relation to Russia."
United States
White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said the the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia marked the increase of the two countries' defence relationship.
Savett stated, "Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine."
The US said North Korea has given Russia ballistic missiles and ammunition. Both Russia and North Korea deny these claims but have promised to strengthen their military relationship, which might include joint exercises.
General Charles Flynn, the U.S. Army's Indo-Pacific commander, mentioned at an event in Washington that if North Korean troops are involved in the conflict, it would let North Korea get immediate feedback on its weapons, something they couldn't do before.
Meanwhile, Russia has denied using North Korean troops in the war. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov called it “another piece of fake news” as he dismissed the claims to the media.
The presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine, if true, would be another proof of intensified military ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Last summer, they signed a strategic partnership treaty that commits both countries to provide military assistance. North Korean weapons have already been used in the Ukraine war.