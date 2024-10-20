International

Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern

The Ukrainian officials said that it marks a new chapter in the 2 1/2-year Russian war with the introduction of another country into the battlefield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un | Photo: AP
info_icon

Ukrainian officials and Seoul Intelligence Agency confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia to fight in war against Ukraine. A video surfaced recently that captured dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aim.

The Ukrainian officials said that it marks a new chapter in the 2 1/2-year Russian war with the introduction of another country into the battlefield.

Countries including United States, France and the United Kingdom have expressed concern over the situation.

This information comes after the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said in local media reports that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently training in eastern Russia. He predicted they would be ready to join fighting by November.

At least 2,600 would be sent to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August, he was earlier quoted as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the signing of their new treaty. - AP
In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Purpoted Video Shows North Korean Soldiers Collect Equipment From Russian Servicemen

In the purpoted video, which was verified by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, operating under the Culture and Information Ministry presumably showed that North Korean soldiers stand in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen.

Ihor Solovey, head of the centre, told AP, “We received this video from our own sources. We cannot provide additional verification from the sources who provided it to us due to security concerns."

“The video clearly shows North Korean citizens being given Russian uniforms under the direction of the Russian military,” he added.

Solovey also said, “For Ukraine, this video is important because it is the first video evidence that shows North Korea participating in the war on the side of Russia. Now not only with weapons and shells but also with personnel.”

The centre claims the footage was shot by a Russian soldier in recent days. But the location is unknown.

“The emergence of any number of new soldiers is a problem because we will simply need new, additional weapons to destroy them all," Solovey said.

He added, "The dissemination of this video is important as a signal to the world community that with two countries officially at war against Ukraine, we will need more support to repel this aggression.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) - PTI/File
PM Modi To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit On October 22-23

BY PTI

How Has Other Countries Reacted?

South Korea

South Korea's intelligence agency, National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its Ukraine war.

The NIS stated that between October 8 and 13, Russian navy ships transported 1,500 North Korean special forces to Vladivostok, where they are currently undergoing training.

The agency reportedly said, “The North Korean soldiers … are expected to be deployed to the frontlines as soon as they complete their adaptation training,” and added that more North Korean troops were expected to be sent to Russia soon.

Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, on Friday demanded an “immediate and strong reaction” from Kyiv’s allies.

He reportedly said, “Russia seriously escalates its aggression by involving DPRK [North Korea] on a war party scale,” and added, “We require an immediate and strong reaction from the Euro-Atlantic community and the world.”

People, holding portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, greet and applaud as a motorcade with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un move past in a street in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - AP
North Korea's Kim Vows 'Full Support' For Russia In Ukraine During Putin Visit

BY Associated Press

France

Expressing concern over the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, France Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “An increase in North Korean cross-cooperation and military support for the Russian war effort in Ukraine is very worrying."

“If this information were to be confirmed, it would be an extremely worrying and serious development,” Lemoine added.

He said, “We can only call on North Korea and Russia to comply with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented that if South Korean intelligence reports are accurate and North Korea has sent troops to Russia for its war against Ukraine, it reflects a sense of "desperation."

Starmer said, "If it’s true, then to my mind it shows a level of desperation in relation to Russia."

United States

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said the the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia marked the increase of the two countries' defence relationship.

Savett stated, "Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine."

The US said North Korea has given Russia ballistic missiles and ammunition. Both Russia and North Korea deny these claims but have promised to strengthen their military relationship, which might include joint exercises.

General Charles Flynn, the U.S. Army's Indo-Pacific commander, mentioned at an event in Washington that if North Korean troops are involved in the conflict, it would let North Korea get immediate feedback on its weapons, something they couldn't do before.

Meanwhile, Russia has denied using North Korean troops in the war. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov called it “another piece of fake news” as he dismissed the claims to the media.

The presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine, if true, would be another proof of intensified military ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Last summer, they signed a strategic partnership treaty that commits both countries to provide military assistance. North Korean weapons have already been used in the Ukraine war.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Rohit Sharma And Co Suffer 8-Wicket Defeat, Trail Kiwis 1-0
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Go Down Against New Zealand In Bengaluru, Trail By 0-1 In Series
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I: Nepal Beat United States In Super Over Thriller, Lead Series 2-0
  5. BHU Vs MDV, T20I Quadrangular Series Toss Update: Bhutan Field First Against Maldives
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi's Impact: How Did He Lead Inter Miami To A Record-Breaking Victory In MLS History?
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Pip Brentford 2-1 - In Pics
  3. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami To Compete In 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Expects Inter To Deliver Strong Performance Against Struggling Roma
  5. Milan Vs Udinese: Fonseca Praises Team's Spirit In Narrow Home Win Despite Playing A Man Down
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
  3. Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?
  4. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
  5. The Spirit Of ‘Tajness’ That Saved Lives On 26/11
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  2. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
  3. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  4. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 
  5. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails