International

North Korea Amends Constitution, Declares South Korea A 'Hostile State' As Tensions Flare Up

As reported by state-run agency KCNA, the DPRK constitution has been revised to reflect the current sentiments of the North towards South Korea.

north south korea
Tensions escalate between North and South Korea | Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions continue to flare between the two Koreas, North Korea has officially declared its neighbour Seoul as a "hostile state". This declaration required an official amendment in the constitution and came days after the North destroyed the inter-Korean roads at the border zones.

As reported by state-run agency KCNA, the DPRK constitution has been revised to reflect the current sentiments of the North towards South Korea.

The declaration for Seoul has been described as "an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state."

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. - AP
Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?

BY Outlook Web Desk

North Korea's constitution was revised days after the DPRK army blew up the Northern side of the inter-Korean roads that connected the isolated state with its neighbour.

As per KCNA, the demolition completely cut off roads and railways leading to South Korea and was "part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory.

The ties between North and South Korea have reached a new low with Kim Jong Un defining Seoul as the "principal enemy".

Tensions escalate between North and South Korea - | Photo: AP
North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

Tensions escalated from December 2022 onwards when North Korea suspended the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration with South Korea and began carrying out drills near South Korean islands in early 2024.

Fast forward to June 2024, North Korea started sending in trash-filled balloons over the border into Seoul. In response to this, the South Korean government resumed its loud speaker broadcasts at the DMZ border, after suspending the key 2018 declaration from its side.

The North has also accused the South of dropping anti-North Korea pamphlets across the border, which Seoul claims is the work of reunification activists. Following this, North Korea sent in drones southwards.

As tensions flare up, the threat of a war in the Korean peninsula looms, especially with the recent escalations resulting in both countries preparing to "strike and open fire".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's Four Of Seven Top-Order Batters Go For Duck On Home Soil For First Time
  4. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 17, 2024
  2. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  3. Forced To Make Emergency Landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar Spends Night At Far-Flung Uttarakhand Village
  4. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  5. CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens
  2. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol And Claims | What We Know
  3. North Korea Amends Constitution, Declares South Korea A 'Hostile State' As Tensions Flare Up
  4. Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis Eye Massive Score In Bengaluru; NZ - 53/0 (15 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy