North Korea Amends Constitution, Declares South Korea A 'Hostile State' As Tensions Flare Up

As tensions continue to flare between the two Koreas, North Korea has officially declared its neighbour Seoul as a "hostile state". This declaration required an official amendment in the constitution and came days after the North destroyed the inter-Korean roads at the border zones.
As reported by state-run agency KCNA, the DPRK constitution has been revised to reflect the current sentiments of the North towards South Korea.
The declaration for Seoul has been described as "an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state."
North Korea's constitution was revised days after the DPRK army blew up the Northern side of the inter-Korean roads that connected the isolated state with its neighbour.
As per KCNA, the demolition completely cut off roads and railways leading to South Korea and was "part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory.
The ties between North and South Korea have reached a new low with Kim Jong Un defining Seoul as the "principal enemy".
Tensions escalated from December 2022 onwards when North Korea suspended the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration with South Korea and began carrying out drills near South Korean islands in early 2024.
Fast forward to June 2024, North Korea started sending in trash-filled balloons over the border into Seoul. In response to this, the South Korean government resumed its loud speaker broadcasts at the DMZ border, after suspending the key 2018 declaration from its side.
The North has also accused the South of dropping anti-North Korea pamphlets across the border, which Seoul claims is the work of reunification activists. Following this, North Korea sent in drones southwards.
As tensions flare up, the threat of a war in the Korean peninsula looms, especially with the recent escalations resulting in both countries preparing to "strike and open fire".