North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know

The latest escalation comes after North Korea accused the South of sending drones across the border to drop anti-DRPK leaflets. With both countries increasing security at the border, one asks if they are preparing to resume the war.

Tensions escalate between North and South Korea | Photo: AP
As tensions continue to flare up between North and South Korea, both countries have stated that they are "fully ready" to fire at one another in case of any provocation.

The latest escalation comes after North Korea accused the South of sending drones across the border to drop anti-DRPK leaflets. In response to this, North Korea upped its strength at the border and stated it is "fully ready to open fire".

In response to the North's accusations, the South has denied sending in leaflets and stated that the anti-north pamphlets may have been sent in my activists. Regardless, the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that Seoul was "ready" if Pyongyang decided to launch a military strike.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, oversees a launch of, what it says, the country’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 - AP
North Korea Vows To Block Border With South Korea, Build Front-Line Defense Structures

BY Associated Press

Tensions Escalate In Korea

In December 2022, South Korea scrambled jets after North Korean drones were spotted over Seoul. The South Korean military proceeded to fire warning shots but failed to take down any of the drones. Since then, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an increase in surveillance and preparations across the border.

At the start of 2024, Seoul accused North Korea of carrying out drills in the peninsular region, triggering evacuations in certain cases.

However, as the year went on, tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang continued to escalate, bringing the neighbouring to the point of military strikes.

Since June 2024, the two Koreas have been engaged in a cross-border conflict which saw trash-filled balloons fly over into the South and more anti-DPRK leaflets dropped into the North.

North Korea sent hundreds more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea - X Screengrab
South Korea Suspending Military Deal With North Korea After Tensions Over Balloons

BY Associated Press

In the latest statement issued by the North Korean Defence Ministry, all artillery units along the fire have been asked to prepare for fire.

"The General Staff of the [Korean People’s Army] issued a preliminary operation order on October 12 to the combined artillery units along the border…to get fully ready to open fire,” reported KCNA, citing the Defense Ministry.

Are North-South Korea Inching Closer To A War?

While the recent escalations may seem like the two Koreas are getting ready for a full-blown war in the peninsula, it is important to remember that the Korean War of the 1950s never officially ended.

The Korean War, which sparked in June 1950, was fought between North Korea and its allies - Russia (then USSR) and China - and South Korea and its principal ally - the United States.

The war, which was mainly another outcome of the Cold War between the USSR and the US, lasted for three years and halted with a truce between the two nations.

In July 1953, North Korea and South Korea signed an armistice, bringing a pause to the fighting. But no official treaty was signed, hence, the nations are technically still at war.

The armistice of 1953 resulted in the deployment of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission at the demilitarized zone on the 38th parallel.

However, in 2013, Kim Jong Un announced that the Armistice with South Korea had "ended" and the DPRK would no longer "be restrained by the North-South declaration on non-aggression".

Later in 2018, Seoul and Pyongyang moved towards denuclearisation of the peninsula and expressed their want to end the conflict - resulting in the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Reunification of the Korean Peninsula - between Kim Jong Un and former South Korean President Moon Jae In.

In 2019, ties became strained after the US-led diplomatic mission to do away with North Korea's nuclear programme fell apart. Things took a turn for the worse in 2022, after the election of Yoon Suk Yeol in South Korea.

Citing military provocation, North Korea suspended the 2018 deal with South Korea in November 2023. As the North began to fortify its borders, South Korea also suspended the declaration in June 2024, plunging the two neighbouring into conflict once again.

Since the escalation of tensions, Kim Jong Un's sister - Kim Yo Jong - has warned Seoul against any provocation and stated that any attack from Seoul would be a "suicidal" act.

Amid the soaring tensions, Seoul has also reported that North Korea is preparing to blow up northern parts of the inter-Korean roads, which are no longer in use.

