International

North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar

The roads' demolition is a display of North Korea's growing loathing of South Korea's conservative government, as its leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to sever relations with South Korea and abandon the goal of achieving peaceful Korean unification.

north korea inter korean roads
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

North Korea blew up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use on Tuesday, South Korea said, after the rivals exchanged threats of destruction amid rising animosities over North Korea's claim that South Korea flew drones over its capital.

The roads' demolition is a display of North Korea's growing loathing of South Korea's conservative government, as its leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to sever relations with South Korea and abandon the goal of achieving peaceful Korean unification.

Observers say it's still unlikely for Kim to launch preemptive, large-scale attacks on South Korea, because that would certainly invite massive retaliation by the more superior South Korea-US force that will pose a threat to his survival.

ALSO READ | North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike - What We Know

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said South Korea's military fired within southern sections of the border in response to the explosions. Its statement did not give details on the firing. It could have been an attempt to avert cross-border fire by North Korea. It wasn't immediately known whether North Korea has made any response.

South Korea's military said it is bolstering its readiness and surveillance posture in coordination with the United States.

Video provided by South Korea's military showed a cloud of white and gray smoke emerging from the explosion at a road near the border town of Kaesong and North Korea sending trucks and excavators to clear out the debris. Another video showed smoke emerging from a coastal road near the Korea's eastern border.

North Korea has a history of staging choreographed events to destroy facilities on its soil as a political message.

In 2020, North Korea blew up an empty, South Korean-built liaison office building just north of the border in retaliation for South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns. In 2018, North Korea demolished tunnels at its nuclear testing site at the start of nuclear diplomacy with the US.

In 2008, North Korea blew up a cooling tower at its main nuclear complex when earlier disarmament-for-aid negotiations with the US and others were alive.

Destroying the roads would be in line with leader Kim Jong Un's order in January to eliminate the goal of a peaceful Korean unification, formally designate South Korea as the country's “invariable principal enemy” and define the North's sovereign, territorial sphere.

Kim's order stunned many outside North Korea watchers because it seemed to break from his predecessors' long-cherished dreams of unifying the Korean Peninsula on the North's terms.

Experts say Kim likely aims to diminish South Korea's voice in the regional nuclear standoff and seek direct dealings with the U.S. They say Kim also likely hopes to diminish South Korean cultural influence and bolster his rule at home.

North Korea has accused South Korea of infiltrating drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again. South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned North Korea would face the end of its regime if the safety of South Korean citizens is threatened.

North Korea put frontline artillery and other army units on standby to launch strikes on South Korea, if drones from South Korea are found over North Korea again. The North Korean Defence Ministry said that the entire South Korean territory “might turn into piles of ashes” following the North's powerful attack.

North Korea's state media reported earlier Tuesday that Kim Jong Un called a meeting with his top military and security officials the previous day. During the meeting, Kim described the alleged South Korean drone flights as the “enemy's serious provocation” and laid out unspecified tasks related to “immediate military action” and the operation of his “war deterrent” for defending the country's sovereignty, the North's Korean Central News Agency said.

During the previous era of inter-Korean detente in the 2000s, the two Koreas reconnected two road routes and two rail tracks across their heavily fortified border. But their operations later were suspended one by one as the Koreas wrangled over North Korea's nuclear programme and other issues.

Last week, North Korea said it would permanently block its border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures to cope with “confrontational hysteria” by South Korean and US forces. South Korean officials said North Korea had already been adding anti-tank barriers and laying mines along the border since earlier this year. They said North Korea has also planted mines and removed lamps along its sections of the inter-Korean roads and taken out ties on the northern side of the railways.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have sharply increased in recent years, with North Korea performing a run of provocative missile tests and South Korea and the US expanding their military drills.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  2. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  3. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
  4. IND vs NZ: Indian Team Sweat It Out Ahead Of Kiwi Series - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  2. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  3. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  5. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Udita Remains Costliest Player At 32L; Bengal Tigers Sign Her
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  2. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  3. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  4. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
  5. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  2. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  3. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  4. NASA Launches Mission To Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa In Search Of Life
  5. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised