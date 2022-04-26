Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
UN Chief Calls For Cease-Fire On Moscow Visit

The UN Secretary General will be visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, this week.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres File Photo

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 6:58 pm

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a cease-fire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, this week.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialog, create the conditions for a cease-fire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.

Guterres also said he wanted to reduce the impact of fighting in Ukraine on food security in other parts of the world. Lavrov said they would discuss “the situation around Ukraine that acts as a catalyst for a great number of problems which had piled up over recent decades in the Euro-Atlantic region.”

Guterres is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Tuesday.

