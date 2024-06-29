International

Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia

The two warring sides—Ukraine and Russia appear as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of a potential peace settlement.

AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he was drawing up a "comprehensive plan" for how Kyiv believes the war with Russia should end.

For now there are no public talks ongoing between Ukraine and Russia and based on public statements by Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine War Russian Volunteers (Representative Image) - null
Explained: Why Are Indians Dying Fighting For Russia In Ukraine War, How Is Indian Govt Dealing With Indians In War Zones?

BY Outlook Web Desk

The two warring sides—Ukraine and Russia appear as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of a potential peace settlement.

Earlier, Zelensky hosted a major international summit in Switzerland to which Russia was not invited. It was at the summit Zelenskyy tried to rally support for Ukraine's position.

Representational Image | - PTI
Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee

BY Associated Press

"It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world," Zelensky was quoted by AFP as saying.

"This is the diplomatic route we are working on," he was quoted in the above report as saying at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar.

Russia Ukraine war | - AP
Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned

BY Outlook Web Desk

Over 90 countries sent leaders and senior officials to the two-day summit with Zelensky in Switzerland. The vast majority of whom agreed to a final communique that stressed the need for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" to be respected in any settlement, the above report stated.

However, it added some key countries that attended, like India, did not agree and others, like Russia's ally China, boycotted the summit in protest at Moscow not being invited.

Ukraine has repeatedly said Russia must pull its troops out of its internationally recognised territory, including the peninsula of Crimea that Moscow annexed in 2014, before peace talks can start.

Meanwhile Putin, who launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is demanding Ukraine effectively capitulate by evacuating even more territory across its east and south.

In Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky said he would put forward a "detailed plan" in a matter of months.

"We don't have too much time," he was quoted as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maha Accident: At Least 6 Killed, 5 Injured In Wrong Side Car Entry At Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: NTA Announces Fresh UGC-NET Exam, Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today
  3. Karnataka: 15 People Including 3 Family Members Killed In Haveri Accident
  4. Delhi Heavy Rains: 2 Children Among 3 Dead Due To Drowning; Over 300 Complaints On Waterlogging | Details Inside
  5. Outlook's Next Issue: In Honour Of Pride Month
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  2. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  3. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  4. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  5. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
Sports News
  1. Kiran Pahal Wins Gold In Women 400m Race After Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification
  2. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All Eyes On Barbados Weather, Rain Forecast
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray Cruise Into Draw After Recent Surgeries
  4. Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: GER Vs DEN Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Why Was Croatia Fined $112,000 For Fan Misconduct?
World News
  1. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  2. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  3. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  4. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  5. Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights