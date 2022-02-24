Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Ukraine Says Russian Army Attacked From Belarus

Ukraine's border guard agency says the Russian military has attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 11:58 am

The agency said the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.

Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 km (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.

