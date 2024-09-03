International

Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West

Turkey Applies For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
With the BRICS 2024 summit set to be held in Russia, Turkey has formally asked to join the BRICS group of emerging nations. As per the latest reports, Turkey has decided to take a chance with BRICS as it seeks to forge ties beyond its Western allies.

Citing sources close to the matter, Bloomberg reported that the decision to apply for BRICS comes after a shift in view of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

The sources further added that the geopolitical centre of gravity has shifted away from the developed world to the developing and emerging nations.

Turkey is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation but has been struggling with its accession to join the European Union. With BRICS in the mix, Turkey's new diplomatic push reflects a move towards creating ties for the existence of a multipolar world.

As reported by Bloomberg, the bid also comes as part of a few rifts with fellow NATO members over Turkey's close ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While an official comment on Turkey's membership bid is awaited, it comes at a time where the group - led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, looking to expand.

As per Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the chair for BRICS 2024, around 30 countries have expressed their wish to join the bloc.

BRICS was established in 2010, with the joining of South Africa. The bloc, which began with five members, has now expanded to nine with the entry of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

For 2024, Russia has taken over the rating presidency of the bloc and will host this year's summit. As per the Russian foreign ministry, BRICS 2024 Summit is scheduled to be held from October 22 to 24 in Kazan.

