Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why

As per Vladimir Putin, the chair for BRICS 2024, around 30 countries have already expressed their wish to join the global bloc. Joining this list are now Southeast Asian countries - Malaysia and Thailand.

With the BRICS Summit 2024 set to begin in October, many countries are now looking to join the new intergovernmental bloc. The group, which began with five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently expanded into a bloc of nine and is looking to expand further.

Malaysia and Thailand's interest to join BRICS come against the backdrop of rising US and China tensions in the region. Along with this, participation and inclusion in BRICS would also improve economic partnership and cooperation with other countries in the bloc.

Thailand has submitted its application to join BRICS in May 2024. With this, Bangkok has become the first Southeast Asian country to do so. With its wish to join BRICS, Thailand aims to further enhance its role as a leader among the emerging countries.

Furthermore, Thailand's bid to join the bloc also aligns with Russia and China's goals of expanding their economic influence across Southeast Asia, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative.

As per a spokesperson from the Thai foreign ministry, Thailand wishes to join BRICS in order to "play more roles, promoting Thai potentials to co-play the roles with developed nations and underdeveloped nations to provide guidelines for global community development to promote justice and equality".

Meanwhile, for Malaysia, joining BRICS would reflect the creation for a multi-polar world order.

BRICS 2024 Summit To Be Held In Russia

Russia assumed the presidency of the BRICS 2024 Summit on January 1. With Putin taking charge, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates were welcomed as the newest members of the BRICS bloc.

Argentina was also scheduled to join the bloc. However, after Javier Milei assumed office as the President, the Latin American country withdrew its application to join.

BRICS 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 22 to 24, 2024 in the Russian city of Kazan.

