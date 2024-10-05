'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stated Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities following the Islamic Republic’s recent missile attack. His comments came after President Joe Biden downplayed the likelihood of an "all-out war" in the Middle East, emphasizing the need to avoid further escalation amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
Trump’s statement was in response to a question directed at President Biden regarding Israel's potential retaliation against Iran's nuclear sites after the 200-missile assault.
"They asked him, what do you think about Iran? Would you hit Iran? And he goes, 'As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff'. That’s the thing you want to hit, right?" Trump remarked.
He continued, "If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it. But we’ll find out whatever their plans are."
Trump went on to criticise President Biden, saying he should have urged Israel to strike Iran's nuclear sites and "deal with everything else later."
Trump added, “If they’re going to act, they will. But we’ll see what their plans are.”
His statement came a day after President Joe Biden's comments on the likelihood of an “all-out war” in the Middle East. When asked about the possibility of a large-scale conflict as Lebanon and Iran put pressure on Israel, Biden responded, "How confident are you it's not going to rain? Look, I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it."
When asked if he would send American troops to assist Israel, President Biden replied, "We have already helped Israel. We are going to protect Israel."
Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first Friday sermon in five years, defended Iran's attack on Israel.
"Israel pretends to win through assassinations, destruction, bombing and killing of civilians. This behaviour increased the resistance's motivation. This reality shows us that every strike launched by any group against Israel is a service to the region and to all humanity," Khamenei stated.
His sermon, the first since 2020, came just days before the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel.