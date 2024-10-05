International

'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Former President Donald Trump urged Israel to strike Iran's nuclear facilities amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a recent missile assault by Iran. His comments came as President Joe Biden sought to downplay the likelihood of an all-out regional conflict.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Photo: AP
Trump’s statement was in response to a question directed at President Biden regarding Israel's potential retaliation against Iran's nuclear sites after the 200-missile assault.

"They asked him, what do you think about Iran? Would you hit Iran? And he goes, 'As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff'. That’s the thing you want to hit, right?" Trump remarked.

He continued, "If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it. But we’ll find out whatever their plans are."

Trump went on to criticise President Biden, saying he should have urged Israel to strike Iran's nuclear sites and "deal with everything else later."

Trump added, “If they’re going to act, they will. But we’ll see what their plans are.”

His statement came a day after President Joe Biden's comments on the likelihood of an “all-out war” in the Middle East. When asked about the possibility of a large-scale conflict as Lebanon and Iran put pressure on Israel, Biden responded, "How confident are you it's not going to rain? Look, I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it."

When asked if he would send American troops to assist Israel, President Biden replied, "We have already helped Israel. We are going to protect Israel."

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first Friday sermon in five years, defended Iran's attack on Israel.

The sermon comes just days after Iran's missile attacks on Israel and ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. - Reuters
"Israel pretends to win through assassinations, destruction, bombing and killing of civilians. This behaviour increased the resistance's motivation. This reality shows us that every strike launched by any group against Israel is a service to the region and to all humanity," Khamenei stated.

His sermon, the first since 2020, came just days before the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel.

