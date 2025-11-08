Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

Prosecutors in Istanbul accuse Israeli leaders of “genocide and crimes against humanity” amid continuing tensions over the Gaza conflict.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Türkiye, Netanyahu, Israel, Gaza war, genocide charges
Bodies of unidentified Palestinians returned from Israel as part of the ceasefire deal are buried in a mass grave in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Türkiye issues genocide arrest warrants for Netanyahu and 36 other Israeli officials.

  • Istanbul prosecutors cite Gaza attacks and hospital bombing in March.

  • Israel rejects the move as a political stunt; Hamas welcomes Türkiye’s action.

Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior members of his government, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, AFP reported on Friday, 8th November.

According to the Istanbul prosecutor’s office, a total of 37 Israeli officials are named in the warrants. Among them are Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. The statement said the charges relate to acts Israel has “perpetrated systematically” in the Gaza Strip, including the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in March.

Israel responded sharply to the move. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel “firmly rejects, with contempt” the allegations, calling them “the latest PR stunt by the tyrant (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan.” Saar wrote on X that “in Erdogan’s Türkiye, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges and mayors.” He also referred to the March arrest of Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, saying it demonstrated the politicisation of the Turkish judiciary, reported AFP.

Former Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman also criticised the decision, saying on X that the warrants “clearly explain why Türkiye should not be present in the Gaza Strip — directly or indirectly.”

Related Content
Related Content

Türkiye, one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza, joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice last year. The Turkish government has maintained that its legal and diplomatic actions are aimed at ensuring accountability for civilian suffering in the enclave.

A fragile ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza since 10 October as part of US President Donald Trump’s regional peace plan. Under that plan, a multinational stabilisation force is expected to oversee post-war arrangements in Gaza. Türkiye has expressed interest in contributing to that force, though Israeli leaders have rejected the idea, saying Ankara’s close ties to Hamas make it unsuitable for any role.

Hamas welcomed Türkiye’s announcement, describing it as a “commendable measure (confirming) the sincere positions of the Turkish people and their leaders, who are committed to the values of justice, humanity and fraternity that bind them to our oppressed Palestinian people.”

Israel has consistently denied accusations of genocide made by a UN commission, various NGOs, and several governments, calling them “false” and “antisemitic,” AFP reported.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Rain Gets Heavier At The Gabba | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Batting First In Faisalabad Series Decider

  4. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  5. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Hazardous Pollution Grips Capital Amid Clear Skies and Dropping Temperatures

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  2. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  5. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers