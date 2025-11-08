Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

Bodies of unidentified Palestinians returned from Israel as part of the ceasefire deal are buried in a mass grave in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

