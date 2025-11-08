Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

Türkiye issues genocide arrest warrants for Netanyahu and 36 other Israeli officials.
Istanbul prosecutors cite Gaza attacks and hospital bombing in March.
Israel rejects the move as a political stunt; Hamas welcomes Türkiye’s action.
Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior members of his government, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, AFP reported on Friday, 8th November.
According to the Istanbul prosecutor’s office, a total of 37 Israeli officials are named in the warrants. Among them are Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. The statement said the charges relate to acts Israel has “perpetrated systematically” in the Gaza Strip, including the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in March.
Israel responded sharply to the move. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel “firmly rejects, with contempt” the allegations, calling them “the latest PR stunt by the tyrant (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan.” Saar wrote on X that “in Erdogan’s Türkiye, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges and mayors.” He also referred to the March arrest of Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, saying it demonstrated the politicisation of the Turkish judiciary, reported AFP.
Former Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman also criticised the decision, saying on X that the warrants “clearly explain why Türkiye should not be present in the Gaza Strip — directly or indirectly.”
Türkiye, one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza, joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice last year. The Turkish government has maintained that its legal and diplomatic actions are aimed at ensuring accountability for civilian suffering in the enclave.
A fragile ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza since 10 October as part of US President Donald Trump’s regional peace plan. Under that plan, a multinational stabilisation force is expected to oversee post-war arrangements in Gaza. Türkiye has expressed interest in contributing to that force, though Israeli leaders have rejected the idea, saying Ankara’s close ties to Hamas make it unsuitable for any role.
Hamas welcomed Türkiye’s announcement, describing it as a “commendable measure (confirming) the sincere positions of the Turkish people and their leaders, who are committed to the values of justice, humanity and fraternity that bind them to our oppressed Palestinian people.”
Israel has consistently denied accusations of genocide made by a UN commission, various NGOs, and several governments, calling them “false” and “antisemitic,” AFP reported.
(With inputs from AFP)