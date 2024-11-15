International

Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections

In the first major political test for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP, Sri Lanka on Thursday headed to elect a new parliament. Back in September, the ruling party failed to secure 50 percent of the vote in the presidential elections.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sri Lankan President Election NPP Majority
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Photo: AP
info_icon

In the first snap parliamentary elections in the island nation since the 2022 economic meltdown, Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power (NPP), the political party of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday secured a majority in parliament, according to official results announced by the elections commission.

Citing data released by Sri Lanka's elections commission website, PTI said NPP secured 113 seats in the 225-member assembly. In terms of the number of votes, NPP has received 6.8 million or 61 per cent of the votes counted so far.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty

NPP's main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and the National Democratic Front (NDF), backed by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, have been decimated to 18 and the Rajapaksa family's Sri Lanka People’s Front (SLPP) has bagged 2 seats.

According to Sri Lanka's proportional representation system, as many as 196 members are to be elected from the 22 districts while 29 would be elected from the cumulative votes polled national list to provide a 225-member Parliament.

Sri Lanka's snap parliamentary polls: Key facts

In the first major political test for the NPP, Sri Lanka on Thursday headed to elect a new parliament. Back in September, the ruling party failed to secure 50 percent of the vote in the presidential elections.

President Dissanayake this time is pleading for a stronger parliament with well over a simple majority of 113 seats that will enable him to implement his anti-corruption accountability reformist programme.

“A strong parliament is sufficient for us. Because the bills that we bring are laws that are favorable for the common people. If we are introducing laws that benefit people, we can secure a vote that exceeds two-thirds”, the President added.

ALSO READ| Sri Lanka Presidential Elections: A Wide Open Race

Poll analysts said NPP this time experienced a greater swing in comparison with the September presidential election and therefore are likely to cross the 150 seats mark or the absolute majority in the 225-member assembly while several monitoring groups said the voter turnout out was lower than the high 79 per cent recorded at the presidential election held in September.

This time, over 17 million voters out of a population of 21 million were eligible to vote. The apex poll body of the nation said it anticipated an overall turnout of 65 percent in the polling.

ALSP READ | Sri Lanka: Ranil Elected President, But People Are Unhappy. Will It Lead To Another Round Of Protests?

For Sri Lanka, the 2024 parliamentary election was the first one since the nation almost collapsed owing to an extreme economic meltdown. The island country was declared sovereign default in mid-April of 2022 for the first time since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. Under Dissanayake's rule, the country is still in the process of recovering from its worst economic crisis in history.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Shami Scores Quickfire 37 For Bengal Vs MP
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. PAR Vs ARG: Messi And Co Beaten In Asuncion
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Wrap: Argentina Lose To Paraguay; Brazil Held By Venezuela
  3. Jamaica 0-1 USA: Ricardo Pepi Secures Victory For USMNT In CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg – In Pics
  4. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  5. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India's Climate Policy Lacks Gender-Responsive Strategy: Report At Cop29
  2. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  3. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  4. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  5. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  3. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
  4. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  5. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya