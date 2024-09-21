Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty

The danger signs are debt sustainability, which is poised on the edge. The Governance Diagnostic Report has scheduled recommendations for improving governance and checking vulnerabilities, reducing siphoning of government funds and assets. This needs commitment. The need to continue debt restructuring, mobilise greater domestic revenues, accrue further foreign exchange reserves are according to the IMF prescriptions for stability and fuller economic recovery. The State-owned enterprise reforms for improved efficiency, transparency, to reduce fiscal risks, and promote an even field for the private sector are required, but forces SOEs to collect proper power and fuel revenues.