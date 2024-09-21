Sri Lanka has been run since independence by one or the other of the traditional parties, the UNP and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the splits have led to variations of the two. Anura Dissanayake’s JVP/NPP is the outsider here. While he had been a government minister earlier under a coalition, the JVP has never ruled on its own. If he manages to win Sri Lanka will turn a page of political history. He has the support of the students, smaller trade unions and a large number of people in the rural heartland, including the youth. As a party that played a leading role in the people’s agitation and getting the Rajapaksas out of power, one would expect Dissanayake to be the front-runner. The anti-corruption movement launched against the Rajapaksas helped the NPP to get a huge following. Both Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa have accommodated corrupt politicians disliked by the people. Unlike the other two candidates the NPP, which has not been in power, naturally has a clean reputation. Dissanayake appeals to all those tired of the shenanigans of the two traditional Sinhala parties. Yet Tamil minorities as well as the Muslim population are wary of Dissanayake for the JVP’s chauvinist assertion of Sinhala-Buddhist dominance in the Sinhala-majority island nation. Yet many Muslims who got the wrong end of the stick after the 2021 Easter bombings, may this time turn to Premadasa according to some of the commentary in the local media. Similarly, the Tamil minorities are divided.