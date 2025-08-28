Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

1: Pope Leo, continuing the legacy of Pope Francis, has repeatedly called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
2: Succeeding Pope Francis in May 2025, Pope Leo emphasizes unity, and continuity on global issues such as war, migration, poverty, and the environment.
In his first Sunday address at the Vatican following his election on May 8, Pope Leo appealed to world leaders with a simple plea: “no more war.”
This Wednesday, the Pope called for the safe entry of humanitarian aid, implored that all hostages be freed and that humanitarian law to be fully respected—especially the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions against "collective punishment."
“I once again issue a strong appeal,” the first U.S. Pope told worshippers at his weekly Vatican audience, “... so that an end may be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death,”
Even before becoming Pope, Bishop Robert Prevost had spoken against Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, describing it as "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Pope Leo, in May, echoed the words of his predecessor, Pope Francis, in calling for peace. “I would also like to address the powerful people of the world, repeating the always current call: 'no more war',” he declared from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.
He reflected on history, warning: “The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago...now we're facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces.”
Turning back to Gaza, he added that he was deeply hurt by what was happening in the Gaza Strip.
"May a ceasefire immediately come into effect. May humanitarian aid be allowed into the civilian population and may all hostages be freed."
He implored that all hostages be freed, that a permanent ceasefire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that international humanitarian law be fully respected.
Pope Leo is believed to have shared his predecessor's views on migrants, the poor and the environment. Pope Francis had publicly applied the term “genocide” to Israel’s military actions in Palestine —though he stopped short of fully endorsing it.
In his public remarks, Francis has also consistently urged the release of all Israeli hostages.
The book, 'Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Toward a Better World', by Hernán Reyes Alcaide, based on interviews with Pope Francis, mentions the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the Pope saying that what has happened must be investigated.
The Pope states in one passage: “According to some experts what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”
In his last public blessing, which was read by an aide to the audience in St. Peter’s Square on Easter, the Pope stated, “I would like us to renew our hope that peace is possible!”
The speech mentioned that the growing climate of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome. “Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” he added.
He also mentioned the people of Yemen, “who are experiencing one of the world’s most serious and prolonged humanitarian crises because of war.”
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 this May and was succeeded by the 69-year-old Pope Leo who became the 267th successor to St. Peter and the first pontiff of American birth.
He now takes on the responsibility of guiding the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion followers worldwide. While he was born in the United States, the Vatican formally identifies him as the second pope from the Americas, after Pope Francis of Argentina.
Regarded as a moderate, Pope Leo is expected to provide both continuity and unity after his predecessor’s passing in May.
The pope’s official residence is the Vatican Palace in the Vatican City. Once elected as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope exercises sovereignty over the city, holding final say across executive, legislative and judicial matters.
Vatican City functions like an independent state and has no income tax, with its own postal and telephone systems, gardens, observatory, pharmacy, a radio station and bank. Since 1506, the Swiss Guard has provided protection for the pontiff. Most necessities—including food, water, electricity and gas—have to be imported.
The Holy See finances itself through voluntary contributions from the global Catholic community, along with earnings from investments and sales of coins, stamps and official publications.