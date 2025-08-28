Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

In May, Pope Leo echoed the words of his predecessor, Pope Francis, by calling for peace. Addressing the "powerful people" of the world from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he declared: “I repeat the timeless appeal: no more war.”

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo | Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Pope Leo, continuing the legacy of Pope Francis, has repeatedly called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid.

2: Succeeding Pope Francis in May 2025, Pope Leo emphasizes unity, and continuity on global issues such as war, migration, poverty, and the environment.

In his first Sunday address at the Vatican following his election on May 8, Pope Leo appealed to world leaders with a simple plea: “no more war.”

This Wednesday, the Pope called for the safe entry of humanitarian aid, implored that all hostages be freed and that humanitarian law to be fully respected—especially the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions against "collective punishment."

“I once again issue a strong appeal,”  the first U.S. Pope told worshippers at his weekly Vatican audience, “... so that an end may be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death,”

Even before becoming Pope, Bishop Robert Prevost had spoken against Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, describing it as "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."

Pope Leo, in May, echoed the words of his predecessor, Pope Francis, in calling for peace. “I would also like to address the powerful people of the world, repeating the always current call: 'no more war',” he declared from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Related Content
Related Content

He reflected on history, warning: “The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago...now we're facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces.”

Turning back to Gaza, he added that he was deeply hurt by what was happening in the Gaza Strip.

"May a ceasefire immediately come into effect. May humanitarian aid be allowed into the civilian population and may all hostages be freed."

He also expressed hope for a "lasting accord" between India and Pakistan, and wished for a "authentic, true and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Mark Ruffalo - Getty
Mark Ruffalo Slams ‘Man-made Famine’ In Gaza: 'Your Silence Is Complicity'

BY Debanjan Dhar

On August 27, Pope Leo carried that same stance. Without naming Israel or Hamas, he said that the international law required "the obligation to protect civilians, prohibitions against collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of the population."

He implored that all hostages be freed, that a permanent ceasefire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that international humanitarian law be fully respected.

Pope Leo is believed to have shared his predecessor's views on migrants, the poor and the environment. Pope Francis had publicly applied the term “genocide” to Israel’s military actions in Palestine —though he stopped short of fully endorsing it.

In his public remarks, Francis has also consistently urged the release of all Israeli hostages.

The strikes have drawn international condemnation, with Israel facing scrutiny over the attack. - AP
India Condemns Killing Of Five Journalists In Gaza Strikes

BY Outlook News Desk

The book, 'Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Toward a Better World', by Hernán Reyes Alcaide, based on interviews with Pope Francis, mentions the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the Pope saying that what has happened must be investigated. 

The Pope states in one passage: “According to some experts what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

In his last public blessing, which was read by an aide to the audience in St. Peter’s Square on Easter, the Pope stated, “I would like us to renew our hope that peace is possible!” 

The speech mentioned that the growing climate of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome. “Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” he added.

He also mentioned the people of Yemen, “who are experiencing one of the world’s most serious and prolonged humanitarian crises because of war.”

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 this May and was succeeded by the 69-year-old Pope Leo who became the 267th successor to St. Peter and the first pontiff of American birth. 

He now takes on the responsibility of guiding the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion followers worldwide. While he was born in the United States, the Vatican formally identifies him as the second pope from the Americas, after Pope Francis of Argentina.

Regarded as a moderate, Pope Leo is expected to provide both continuity and unity after his predecessor’s passing in May.

Dr Ismael al-Thawabta, Director, Gaza Media Office - Illustration: Saahil Bhatia, Outlook
Israel’s Siege Has Made Gaza A Live-Broadcast Famine: Interview With Dr Ismail Al-Thawabta

BY Iftikhar Gilani

The pope’s official residence is the Vatican Palace in the Vatican City. Once elected as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope exercises sovereignty over the city, holding final say across executive, legislative and judicial matters.

Vatican City functions like an independent state and has no income tax, with its own postal and telephone systems, gardens, observatory, pharmacy, a radio station and bank. Since 1506, the Swiss Guard has provided protection for the pontiff. Most necessities—including food, water, electricity and gas—have to be imported.

The Holy See finances itself through voluntary contributions from the global Catholic community, along with earnings from investments and sales of coins, stamps and official publications. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  5. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  3. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms