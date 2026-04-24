Parliament Suspended In Nepal, Home Minister Resigns Amid Financial Conduct Probe

The turmoil was triggered a day earlier when Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigned after less than a month in office.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Nepal political crisis
The turmoil was triggered a day earlier when Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigned after less than a month in office. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Both houses of Nepal's Federal Parliament were suspended on Thursday by the President, acting on the government's recommendation, citing "special reasons."

  • Sudan Gurung stepped down after less than a month in office, following links to a businessman under investigation for money laundering.

  • Gurung stated he resigned to ensure an impartial investigation, while Prime Minister Shah now oversees the Home Ministry.

Nepal plunges into a political crisis after President Ramchandra Paudel suspended both houses of the Federal Parliament just days after summoning them, following the resignation of Home Minister Sudan Gurung over a financial misconduct probe.

The President cited "special reasons" for suspending the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on Thursday, acting on the government's recommendation. The move was described as "unprecedented and surprising" by senior opposition leader Arjun Narsingh K.C.

The turmoil was triggered a day earlier when Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigned after less than a month in office. Controversy erupted following reports linking him to share transactions with businessman Deepak Bhatta, who is under investigation for money laundering.

"For me, morality is greater than position, and there is no greater power than public trust," Gurung wrote on Facebook. "To ensure an impartial investigation... I have resigned".

The allegations center on Gurung's investments in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, companies linked to Bhatta. Critics note these firms have not launched public offerings, raising questions about his classification of them as publicly traded shares in asset declarations.

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Prime Minister Balendra Balen Shah, who rode to power on an anti-corruption platform, will now oversee the Home Ministry. Preparations are underway to form a parliamentary committee to investigate Gurung.

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