Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging

Pakistan: The controversial February 8 general elections in the country were marred with massive rigging allegations.

AP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: AP
Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Party on Sunday reiterated its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s immediate resignation for failing to hold “free and fair” elections in the country.

The members of Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against the "injustices" being committed against the party, news agency PTI reported.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report said PTI leaders along with other National Assembly members, led a protest rally from the Parliament to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

71-year-old Khan’s party leaders demanded the resignation of the CEC Raja and election commission members for alleged poll rigging.

The controversial February 8 general elections in Pakistan were marred with massive rigging allegations. Following the controversial general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party formed a coalition government after intense negotiations following a fractured poll verdict.

Independent candidates – a majority backed by the PTI party – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 election.

The protesters were stopped from reaching the electoral body’s central office, as large contingents of security personnel were deployed outside the ECP building, the report said.

It added slogans were also chanted for the release of party founder and cricketer-turned-politician Khan.

Khan has been incarcerated in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since September last year. He was shifted to this prison from the District Jail Attock, where he had been lodged after his arrest on August 5, 2023, following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

