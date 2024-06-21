International

Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District

The man was accused of burning the Quran, an act considered blasphemous in Pakistan. Videos on social media show a mob circling a body on fire in the middle of the road.

X Screengrab
Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Pakistan | Photo: X Screengrab
info_icon

A man has been lynched by a mob in Pakistan's Swat district for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran, police say. "The mob attacked the police station and took the suspect away," said Dr Zahidullah Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Swat, as reported by DAWN. "People set fire to the police station and a mobile vehicle," he added.

The man was accused of burning the Quran, an act considered blasphemous in Pakistan. At least eight people were injured in the ensuing unrest, according to the DPO.

Videos on social media show a mob circling a body on fire in the middle of the road, as well as people gathered in huge numbers outside a police station.

"The suspect was torched," Dr Khan said, confirming the incident.

A photograph of a rally calling for the beheading of those insulting Islam - null
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s Rebuttal To Blasphemy

BY Faisal Fareed

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Ali Amin Gandapur, has condemned the incident and ordered an investigation. "We are hell-bent on committing suicide as a society," said former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on X.

Violence against non-Muslims in Pakistan has escalated rapidly ever since General Zia-ul-Haq, sixth president of Pakistan, made blasphemy punishable by death. Between 1927 and 1986, only 14 incidents of blasphemy were reported in what is now Pakistan. But after the changes were made in the law, the number surged quickly.

At least 2,120 persons are reported to have been accused of committing blasphemy between 1987 and 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: : PM Modi Addresses Nation From Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Yoga Day Celebrations Underway
  3. George Kurian And BJP's 'Minority Mantra' In Kerala
  4. How Mamata Didi Took On Modi
  5. The Rise Of Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  2. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: AUS Chase Of 141-Run Target Begins; Cummins Takes Hat-Trick
  3. Sports Highlights June 20: Euro 2024 - England Held 1-1 By Denmark; Slovenia Also Draw 1-1 Against Serbia
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match
  5. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  2. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  3. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  4. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  5. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Yoga Day Celebrations Underway
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: : PM Modi Addresses Nation From Srinagar On Yoga Day After Rain Delay
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: AUS Chase Of 141-Run Target Begins; Cummins Takes Hat-Trick
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match