Pakistan: Four Soldiers Killed In Attack Claimed By Pakistani Taliban

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday in a shootout with militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan, according to Pakistan's military.

The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack happened in Hassan Khel, a border town in North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold, after midnight on Wednesday, according to the military statement, which added that the attack was foiled and that the militants suffered casualties. The statement did not provide any further details.

The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and they are a separate group from the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan, who took over that country in August.

However, the two groups are close allies and TTP leaders and fighters have over the years sought sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan. Before the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, the two countries often blamed each other for sheltering militants.

With AP inputs