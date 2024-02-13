One Dead, Five Injured In Shooting At New York City Subway Station, Shooter At Large

One person was killed and five wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station on Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out on an elevated train platform in the Bronx at around 4.30 pm, a time when stations throughout the city are filled with kids coming home from school and many workers are beginning their evening commute.

A 34-year-old man was killed, police said. The wounded included a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, and three adults, aged 28, 29 and 71. Some of the victims were believed involved in the dispute and others were waiting for the train, authorities said, describing four of the injuries as serious.

"We don't believe this was a random shooting. We do not believe that this was an individual indiscriminately firing into a train or a train station," NYPD's chief of transit, Michael Kemper, said at a news conference. "This incident today occurred as a result of two groups that started fighting while on a train."