'No Place Safe In Gaza' Declares UN, Palestinians Flee Khan Younis As Israel Increases Attacks

IDF has ordered mass evacuation of Palestinians in Khan Younis after Hamas' supporter Islamic Jihad launched a rocket barrage towards Israel coming from the southern Gaza city.

Palestinians Flee Khan Younis As Israel Increases Attacks Photo: AP
As the Israel-Hamas war nears 300 days of fighting, hundreds of Palestinians have now started to flee Khan Younis in southern Gaza due to increased attacks from the Israel Defence Forces. With Israeli bombardment once again on the rise, the United Nations has declared that "no place in safe" in the war-torn strip.

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the Palestinian Red Crescent, a total of eight people have already died due to the strikes launched by IDF in retaliation to the Islamic Jihad barrage.

As per UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, ISrael's evacuation order for Khan Younis means another "day, week, chapter of misery for hundreds of thousands of people".

Speaking the Al Jazeera, Sam Rose, the planning director for UNRWA stated that a majority of the 250,000 Palestinians ordered to evacuated have already been displaced several times since October 2023.

Following the latest evacuation order, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated that there is "no place in Gaza that is safe".

This is not the first time the United Nations have made a warning like this. Since October 7, 2023, nearly 38,000 Palestinians of have been due to Israeli bombardment and military operations in the Gaza Strip. Of this, a majortiy of the death toll is expected to be of women and children.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack on southern Israel, killing 1,140 people and taking around 250 hostage. In response, Israel launched a complete siege of Gaza and is conducted several air, land and sea operations in the war-torn strip.

