Amid Gaza War, Egypt Warns Of 'New And Unprecedented Conflict' In The Middle East

Amid the Gaza war, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned of a "new and unprecedented conflict" in the Middle Eastern region. While announcing this warning, the Egyptian president called for urgent international intervention for a ceasefire.
This statement from Sisi comes during the meeting with Ursual von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission at the EU-Egyptian Investment Conference in Cairo.
During his meeting with the EU chief, Sisi urged on the need of "concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and the urgent access to humanitarian aid in Gaza to avert the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people.”
He added that the conflict is slowly expanding out of Gaza and the international community must take "serious and swift steps to prevent the region from sliding into a new and unprecedented cycle of conflict".
The Israel-Hamas war started on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in southern Israel killing around 1,140 people and taking over 250 hostages.
However, Israel's response to the Hamas attack has caused a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip with over 37,800 Palestinians killed due to Israeli bombardment. As the Gaza war rages on, mediator countries - Egypt, Qatar and the US are urgently trying to have a ceasefire implemented.
Amid the conflict in Gaza, Israel's tensions have also crossed into Lebanon with Hezbollah and in Yemen with the Houthis and Iran.
As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the region is now worried of another full-blown war.