Netanyahu to Address UN Amid Global Recognition of Palestine and ICC Warrant

Israeli PM arrives in New York under scrutiny as protests mount, Trump warns against West Bank annexation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu speaks at the UN days after France, Britain, and others recognised Palestine, while facing an ICC arrest warrant.

  • Trump reaffirmed support for Israel but firmly opposed annexation of the West Bank, pushing instead for a Gaza peace plan.

  • Protests erupted in New York ahead of Netanyahu’s speech, with activists demanding accountability for Gaza war crimes.

Netanyahu is to address the UN General Assembly days after France, Britain, and several other Western nations made the historic step of recognising the state of Palestine, amidst Israel's unrelenting two-year war in Gaza,

Israel's longest-serving prime minister has long opposed Palestinian statehood. According to AFP,  his far-right supporters have considered annexing the West Bank to crush any genuine hopes for an independent Palestine.

Benjamin Netanyahu - AP
Slovenia Imposes Travel Ban On Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

BY Outlook News Desk

However, US President Donald Trump, who has been a strong supporter of Netanyahu, has issued a warning against annexation while promoting a peace proposal for Gaza that calls for disarming Hamas, whose gruesome October 7, 2023, attack set off the Israeli retaliation.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank," Trump told reporters at the White House. "No, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen."

AFP reported that Trump spoke on Thursday by telephone with Netanyahu, who is expected to arrive in Washington on Monday.

With Netanyahu facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over war crime allegations, including using starvation as a weapon, the Israeli prime minister took an unusual route to New York that included flying over the narrow Strait of Gibraltar.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - AP
Netanyahu Slams UK Recognition Of Palestine As 'Absurd Prize for Terrorism'

BY Outlook News Desk

Steve Witkoff, Trump's real-estate friend turned global negotiator, was seen entering the tightly guarded luxury hotel where Netanyahu was staying in Manhattan.

Around 20 protesters and a similar number of Netanyahu supporters were spotted outside.

"War criminals don't deserve any peace of mind. They don't deserve any sleep," said Andrea Mirez, a young woman among the protesters.

In conjunction with Netanyahu's speech on Friday, activists have organised a march from Times Square demanding his arrest.

More than 65,500 Palestinians, primarily civilians, have been killed by Israel's offensive, according to UN-reliable health ministry numbers in the Hamas-controlled region.

According to an AFP report based on Israeli official data, the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas claimed 1,219 lives, most of them civilians, making it the worst day in the nation's history.

Published At:
Tags

