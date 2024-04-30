Netanyahu Says Israel To Enter Rafah 'With Or Without Deal' Amid Ceasefire Talks With Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday stated that he intends to launch a military operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the 7-month-long war.
Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas' battalions there “with or without a deal."
Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating a cease-fire agreement regarding the freeing of hostages and relaxing the military control over Palestinians in Gaza.
What did Netanyahu say?
During a meeting with the families of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the questions. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate Hamas' battalions there — with a deal or without a deal, to achieve the total victory,” according to a statement from his office.
Netanyahu has also promised to achieve “total victory” in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas' last major stronghold.
There is growing optimism that both sides may reach an agreement to prevent Israel from entering Rafah, where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are seeking shelter.
The international community, including Israel's key ally, the US, has expressed concern about the well-being of civilians in Rafah if Israel launches an invasion.
Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected stopping the war in return for hostage releases, and says an offensive on Rafah is crucial to destroying the militants after their Oct. 7 attacks on Israel triggered the conflict.
His government could be threatened if he agrees to a deal because hard-line Cabinet members have demanded an attack on Rafah.
(With AP inputs)