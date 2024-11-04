Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal

As the war in Gaza rages on and spills over into Lebanon, Israel has announced it has cancelled the 1967 agreement with the United Nations which recognised the Palestinian refugee agency - UNRWA.
This decision comes after the Knesset passed a legislation to limit the operations of the UN agency on Israeli soil and in occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
"UNRWA, the organisation whose employees took part in the October 7 massacre and many of whose workers are Hamas operatives, is part of the problem in Gaza, not part of the solution,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.
“The UN was provided with countless pieces of evidence regarding Hamas operatives who work in UNRWA, and nothing was done,” he added.