Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut

Israel has launched intensified strikes on Gaza and Hezbollah targets in Beirut, focusing on the group's financial arm, al-Qard al-Hassan.

Israels attack on Gaza
Israel's attack on Gaza Photo: AP
Israel has launched attacks on Hezbollah's financial arm in Lebanon, beginning with strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The Lebanese army reported that three of its soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is investigating a leak of classified intelligence on Israel's plans to retaliate against Iran. Israel has warned Lebanese civilians to evacuate areas near Hezbollah-linked sites ahead of further attacks.

Here are the latest updates.

1. Israel Strikes Hezbollah’s Financial Arm in Beirut

Israel’s military announced on Sunday that it is now targeting Hezbollah’s financial operations across Lebanon, with plans to strike a "large number of targets" in Beirut and other areas. Shortly after, explosions were reported in southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The strikes aim at Hezbollah's financial unit, Al-Qard al-Hassan, which helps pay operatives and fund the Iran-backed group’s activities. Israel issued warnings for civilians to evacuate areas in southern Beirut, the Bekaa valley, and southern Lebanon.

2. Lebanese Army Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Israeli Strike

The Lebanese army reported that three soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, marking one of the highest casualties among Lebanon’s forces in the ongoing conflict. Israel has increased its strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah is strongly present.

The strikes come as part of Israel's intensified military operations against Hezbollah, with over 100 targets hit in southern Lebanon in the past day. Lebanon’s army, though respected, has largely stayed out of the conflict due to its limited power against Hezbollah.

3. Israel Warns Lebanese Civilians to Evacuate

Ahead of its military actions, Israel has urged civilians in Lebanon to evacuate areas near Hezbollah-linked sites. Maps of likely targets were posted on social media, warning residents to move at least 500 meters away from Hezbollah-affiliated facilities.

The warnings follow strikes on Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut, as Israel continues its efforts to cripple the group’s financial and military operations.

4. Israeli-Egyptian Talks on Hostages Stall

In Cairo, high-level discussions between Israeli and Egyptian intelligence officials have been held regarding stalled hostage negotiations.

Egypt has played a central role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, and both nations are trying to advance a ceasefire agreement and resolve the hostage situation. However, progress remains slow.

5. Palestinian Authority Accuses Israel of Genocide

As Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of committing genocide in northern Gaza. In a statement, the ministry condemned the attacks, describing them as a “circle of certain death” for Palestinian civilians.

The ministry cited widespread destruction, targeted bombings, and mass casualties as evidence of genocide. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its operations are aimed at dismantling Hamas, the militant group responsible for an attack on Israel in October 2023.

