London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports

Police in United Kingdom's (UK) London on Friday arrested the 26-year-old man it had apprehended on suspicion of killing three women - wife and two daughters of a BBC presenter - using a crossbow in the neighbourhood of Bushey.
The women - Carol Hunt, 61, and Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25 - were the wife and two daughters of BBC radio's well-known sports commentator John Hunt, the main horse racing commentator for BBC 5 Live, the corporation's news and sports radio channel. He is popular for his coverage of the world-famous Grand National and The Derby.
Police previously had captured the suspect - Kyle Clifford - on Wednesday following a near day-long manhunt in a cemetery near his home in Enfield, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the scene of the crimes.
Clifford, 26, was taken away on a stretcher from Lavender Hill Cemetery with undisclosed injuries. Police said no shots had been fired.
Police have not yet said how or whether Clifford was connected to the women, but said they believed the attack was targeted. British media reports said that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
The three women were found with serious injuries at their home in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Bushey, northeast of the capital, on Tuesday evening.
In a statement on Friday, Hertfordshire Police said that the suspect - Kyle Clifford - remains in a serious condition in hospital.