ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Call Up Kyle Jamieson After Adam Milne Suffers Hamstring Blow

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand have drafted Kyle Jamieson into their squad after Adam Milne was ruled out with a torn left hamstring

File photo of New Zealand player Kyle Jamieson. | Photo: Instagram/kylejamieson_
  • Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a torn left hamstring

  • Kyle Jamieson, initially named as a travelling reserve, has been promoted to the main squad

  • New Zealand head coach Rob Walter backed Jamieson to deliver at the tournament

New Zealand has drafted pacer Kyle Jamieson into their T20 World Cup squad after Adam Milne was ruled out of the marquee event with a torn left hamstring.

Milne suffered the injury in the first over of the SA20 clash between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town last Sunday, and scans have revealed the extent of the damage, according to New Zealand Cricket.

“Jamieson, who is currently part of the Blackcaps white-ball tour of India, has been added to the T20 World Cup squad after originally being named as the traveling reserve for the February-March tournament in India and Sri Lanka,” NZC said on their website.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said Milne, who wasn’t a part of the squad touring India, was getting himself ready for the T20 World Cup.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers,” Walter said.

Walter expressed confidence in Jamieson, who has led an inexperienced Kiwi pace attack on the white ball tour of India, to come good in the T20 World Cup.

“It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour,” the head coach said.

“He’s a hard worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him in good stead for the tournament,” Walter added.

A replacement for Jamieson in the pool of travelling reserves will be announced later.

